Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces to include broken new trainer item card

Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces is due to release on March 22, 2024, and we already know it will include a “broken” item card that will be a staple for many top-tier decks.

The sixth expansion to Pokemon TCG: Temporal Forces will launch in March, but cards expected to feature in the new set are already being showcased online.

These new cards come from the Japanese equivalent of the upcoming Western set, Pokemon Wild Judge & Cyber Force.

The card is being called “broken” because, as one PokeBeach user explained, it will make “Lost Zone and Charizard absolutely broken post-rotation.“.

Article continues after ad

Buddy Poffin stands out in Temporal Forces

Players lamenting the Battle VIP pass being phased out from Standard in the 2024 rotation need not worry. They’re getting an incredibly useful replacement in the form of a set-up tool called Buddy Poffin.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon New cards from the upcoming Temporal Forces expansion to the Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet base set, including Buddy Poffin (far right).

The effect of Buddy Poffin reads:

Search your deck for up to two basic Pokémon with 70 HP or less and put them on your bench. Then, shuffle your deck. You may play as many item cards as you like during your turn. Translation by Justin Basil via Pokebeach

This means draw engine Comfey, as well as bench guards Manaphy and Jirachi, and the new Sableye can be drawn out at any stage of the game. This powerful ability will grant players effective set-ups early on in the game and make for a handy comeback card too.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The other cards from the upcoming set include Rellor and its evolution, Rabsca. Notably, Rabsca’s “Spherical Shield” ability will guard your bench against enemy attacks and effects.

Following the protective theme, Mist Energy will provide one colorless energy and guard against the effects of the opponent’s Pokemon on the card it is attached to.

Article continues after ad

Other new cards from the set include Dunsparce and Dudunsparce. If the player wins a coin toss, the former can stop any damage the enemy Pokemon does to it on the following turn. Its evolution allows players to draw three cards and shuffle Dudunsparce and any cards attached to it back into their deck.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, there’s a new Sabeleye, whose attack, “Damage Collector,” allows a player to move any number of damage counters from an opponent’s benched Pokemon to their active Pokemon.

With the advent of ACE SPEC cards like Counter Catcher being reintroduced to the TCG, players can look forward to a powerful new arsenal of toys in March.