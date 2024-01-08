A Pokemon TCG live bug just cracked Lost Box

A Pokemon TCG Live battler has discovered a glitch that will cause players running Jirachi to effectively skip their turn.

If you’re running Jirachi in your Pokemon trading card game live app deck, then beware, because you could be missing out on wins through no fault of your own. Pokemon fan Martin R took to X to illustrate a glitch that causes a turn skip when you quickly place damage counters on the enemy side.

Their warning to Pokemon TCG Live battlers? “TL;DR: Don’t play Jirachi anymore.”

Pokemon TCG Live bug removes Jirachi as tech vs Lost Box

In the example on X, Sabeleye, a key feature of ever-popular Lost Box decks, attached damage counters evenly on enemy bench Pokemon with its Lost Mine attack.

Jirachi’s Stellar Veil effect then kicks in, which should prevent the counters from being placed. The effect cancels the damage, but it drags on during the opponent’s turn. In effect, Lost Mine becomes a ‘skip a go’ against the Jirachi side.

It only takes your enemy having three benched Pokemon on the field for them to get ‘stuck’. To make things worse, the more Pokemon the enemy has on the bench, the more time they skip from Jirachi’s canceling effect, due to a ‘desynch’.

In the case of PTCG Live, a desynchronisation means running out of time and missing your turn.

Given that the new Jirachi is one of the main ‘techs’ against Lost Zone decks, this makes Lost Zone even more potent on the TCG live ladder. As Martin R. put it, “Lost Box is top tier again.”