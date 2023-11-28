Pokemon TCG: S&V: Temporal Forces expansion release date leaked

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Temporal Forces expansion set could be released in March 2024, according to a leak from Pokebeach.

The Pokemon Company has yet to disclose many details about the upcoming TCG expansion but, a report in Pokebeach reveals the release date, the cover Pokemon, and some exciting new battle deck and card releases that are expected to be released in March.

Should the March release take place, it could occur two weeks before the European International Championships on April 5. Cards from the Temporal Forces expansion set should then become playable in Standard by the time the EUIC begins.

Pokemon / Pokebeach

A leak from Pokebeach has reported that The Pokemon TCG set will launch on March 22, with pre-release events scheduled to take place between March 9 – 17. Should this happen it would give EUIC hopefuls time to prepare for the new metagame.

The set is expected to coincide with the Japanese release of Crimson Haze which is also expected to take place on the 22nd. It will feature Pokemon from the Teal Mask DLC.

Other upcoming sets include Paldean Fates, which is officially scheduled for release in January, and the 6th Scarlet & Violet expansion, due in May, in line with TPCI’s usual release schedule.

Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces products

Much like how Paradox Rift had a Japanese equivalent set in Future Shift and Ancient Roar, the Japanese version of Temporal Forces will likely be called Wild Force and Cyber Judge.

The two sets could be released in Japan on January 26, the same date that the Paldean Fates expansion will launch in the West.

Pokebeach speculates that the set will feature Iron Leaves in the Cyber Judge set as well as Walking Wake in the Wild Force set. Additionally, they report that Miraidon and Koraidon will have their own Start Deck and Build Sets.

Two other ‘gold’ cards from the sets, golden dark, and metal energies, have also been confirmed.

We have reached out to The Pokemon Company EU for further comment.