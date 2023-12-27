First look at Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces reveals new kind of ACE SPEC card

We now have a first look at new ACE SPEC cards set to return to Pokemon TCG, alongside the release of the Temporal Forces expansion – and will now include special energy cards too.

Powerful ACE SPEC cards are returning to the Pokemon TCG with the March release of the Temporal Forces expansion to Scarlet & Violet. The cards were first introduced in the Boundaries Crossed expansion to the Black and White set.

Whereas previously ACE SPECs were limited to being item cards, the new set will feature an energy card too. Likely, the returning cards will also be limited to one per deck.

ACE SPECs will be released on March 26, 2024 as part of the Temporal Forces expansion .

Four new ACE SPEC cards already released

Pokemon

The ACE SPECs cards were officially revealed during Japan’s Champion’s League Kyoto livestream.

Neo Upper Energy will be the first ACE SPEC card to be an Energy Card, it will provide two of any type of Energy at a time to a Stage 2 Pokemon. Energy acceleration is an issue for a lot of new Pokemon, and lots of ex-Pokemon like Tyranitar will benefit from it.

Master Ball will allow a player to search their deck for a Pokemon, reveal it, and put it into their hand before shuffling their deck.

These two ACE SPECs don’t, however, shine a candle to the third, which is Prime Catcher. It’s essentially a gusting card that has the effect of Guzma or Cross Switcher.

It allows the player to switch one of your opponent’s benched Pokemon to the active spot, as well as your active Pokemon with one that is benched.

Although you can only have one ACE SPEC in your deck, the cards themselves can be played as many times as you want in a game. Needless to say, you can expect to see Prime Catcher in most decks.

The card has amazing synergy with other gusting cards like Boss’s Orders and, in effect, turns Arven into a gust. Although these cards may open up the metagame even further, cards like Prime Catcher may just put a nail in the Snorlax Control deck’s coffin.

You can look forward to watching these new releases change the metagame once the rotation happens on January 26 in Japan.