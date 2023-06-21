New Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC trailer reveals more returning Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s upcoming DLC expansions, the Teal Mask and Indigo Disk received a new trailer during the Nintendo Direct, showing off more returning monsters and more.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans learned that the Generation 9 titles would get two DLC expansions, The Teal Mask and Indigo Disk, which are set to release in Fall and Winter 2023, respectively.

While fans learned that over 230 Pokemon would return in the DLC, details about the actual content were fairly scarce, and fans only got a glimpse at some artwork representing each DLC package.

Now, The Pokemon Company has revealed the first trailer for both DLC expansions, which gave fans a better look at some new characters, new returning Pokemon, and much more.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC gets new trailer

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct began with a first look at the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC expansions in action.

Starting with the Teal Mask, the trailer showed the first look at Kitakami Island, which appears to be based on the more rural areas of the Japanese countryside.

During this trailer, fans were introduced to the new characters Carmine and Kieran, who will accompany players on their journey through The Teal Mask.

During this trailer, we also got a glimpse of Vulpix, Aipom, Poochyena, and Snorlax — which are now confirmed to be among the 230 Pokemon returning to the Paldean Pokedex.

The trailer also showed a bit of the Festival of Masks, alongside the four new Pokemon who will serve as the main focus of the Teal Mask DLC: Okidogo, Munkidori, Fezandipiti, and Ogerpon.

The Indigo Disk portion of the trailer showed off the first look of Blueberry Academy, which is a battle-centric school the player will explore throughout the expansion.

Here we meet Cyano, who likely serves as the director of the academy, along with a second-year student named Lacey. Fans also got a glimpse of the Terrarium, which is a massive park underneath Blueberry Academy which features four distinct biomes.

This Terrarium will house new Pokemon like Blitzle, Zebstrika, Golett, Golurk, Exeggcute, Alolan Exeggutor, Seel, and Dewgong.

Unfortunately, the trailer did not end with any official release date announcements. For now, Scarlet & Violet players will just have to wait for more news likely coming in the following months.