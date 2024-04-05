Pokemon Go player “beats the game” with first ever Shiny catch

One Pokemon Go player has managed to “beat the game” with their first ever Shiny Catch after managing to grab “God.”

A long-running joke within the Pokemon Go community surrounds everyone’s favorite “God” Pocket Monster, otherwise known as the adorable, but relatively useless Bidoof. Now, one new player has managed to “beat the game” with their epic Shiny Bidoof catch, which is made all the more epic after finding out that it’s the first Shiny they’ve ever caught.

Naturally, after posting their epic catch on the Pokemon Go Reddit, the player base went wild, even after the poster revealed: “I know it’s a pretty lame one, but I’m still happy” which was clearly selling themselves short.

“That’s not lame that’s the best shiny there is” commented one user, with many highlighting the pretty impressive odds for a Shiny Biddoof, which is currently 1/356 according to shinyrates. As such, the catch is still extremely rare and something the player can show off with pride.

Others joked that the poster “beat the game. You can stop playing now” while another echoed the same sentiment, commenting: “You won the game. Basically sped ran it. Ez.”

Thanks to the rarity, and the ongoing joke surrounding Bidoof, it seems this player is off to a great start in their Pokemon journey. Even if they’ll likely never use it ever again.