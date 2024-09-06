Star-studded Dreepy catch leaves Pokemon Go player shaking

Pokemon Go players embarking on the new Max Out Season are struggling to find and catch Dreepy, but one lucky trainer has hit the jackpot with a prize encounter.

The Max Out Season in Pokemon Go has kicked off with a slew of popular Galar Pokemon at the forefront. This includes the debut of the Ghost/Dragon-type Dreepy.

Unfortunately, players have discovered that the adorable little dragon is not easy to find when out exploring the GPS map, and many have yet to encounter one at all. This is bad news for those wanting to evolve it and add Dragapult to their team of competitive companions.

However, one lucky trainer shared a social media post on X, showing that they not only caught Dreepy but also found one with perfect stats.

The trainer, MA415RK commented alongside the images, “WTF!!!! I’m literally shaking!!!!!” Their enthusiasm and joy were met with a mixture of excitement and envy from fellow trainers in the comments – many of which still haven’t bumped into Dreepy.

Several readers commented with a simple “nice,” while another lucky trainer said “Welcome to the club” with an image of their fully evolved Hundo Dragapult.

However, one commenter mentioned that Dreepy likely won’t stay rare, speculating that it could feature in a community day. This would make the powerful Galar Pseudo-Legendary more accessible to the general population of Pokemon Go players.

Despite the possibility of a Dreepy Community Day, Niantic has not indicated that the new debut will be featured outside of its current spawns at any point in the near future. This makes Dreepy caught during the Go All Out event that much more special – especially those with a star-studded appraisal from the Team Leaders.

Fans who catch Dreepy can use it alongside their new Galarian Starters, as they prep to take on Dynamax Battles starting on September 10, 2024.