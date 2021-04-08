New Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions leaked: Mewtwo, Lucario, Rayquaza, more - Dexerto

Pokemon dataminers have uncovered over 25 new Mega Evolutions that could come to Pokemon Go. Popular characters such as Mewtwo, Garchomp, and Alakazam might be getting their alternate forms in the mobile title soon.

Mega Evolutions have shaken up Pokemon Go’s meta since being introduced in 2020. The popular Gen VI mechanic allows characters to temporarily evolve into an insanely powerful alternate version of themselves.

A new leak suggests that a wave of characters may be getting their epic Mega abilities in 2021. Here is every Pokemon that was discovered by dataminers that could be next up for a new form.

Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions uncovered

While it’s no secret that Niantic would be adding additional Mega Evolutions to the game, an April 2021 leak has given us a look at which Pokemon players could expect to get the beloved mechanic over the next year.

Popular dataminers ‘PokeMiners’ revealed on April 7 that they had discovered 10 new Pokemon that appear to be getting the feature. In a tweet, the collective uploaded a picture featuring the assets for each ‘mon.

The batch of characters includes: Kangaskhan, Pinsir, Aerodactyl, Mewtwo X, Mewtwo Y, Sableye, Mawilee, Sharpedo, Banette, and Gen III Weather Trio Legendary, Rayquaza.

New Mega Assets were added with 0.205.0 check them out below! pic.twitter.com/Je9CnczaL0 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 7, 2021

While the group of new Pokemon discovered to potentially be getting their special evolution in Go was exciting enough, on April 8 PokeMiners announced that they uncovered an additional 15 ‘mon who had Mega assets as well.

The second group includes: Alakazam, Scizor, Heracross, Tyranitar, Sceptile, Swampert, Gardevoir, Medicham, Altaria, Absol, Latias, Latios, Lucario, Audino, and popular Sinnoh Dragon-type, Garchomp.

We are still diving into everything that was new with 0.205.0 and we have another set of Megas for you all.

These Megas were added as 3D assets only with no 2D icons. pic.twitter.com/OI2O9ZMQv2 — PokeMiners (@poke_miners) April 8, 2021

As of April 2021, Pokemon Go only has around 12 Mega Evolutions currently added to its roster. With 25 more possibly set to be introduced, that brings the mobile game closer to the total amount of ‘mon that actually have the Gen VI form in the series.

It’s unclear when Niantic will be releasing each of these characters’ new evolutions. It’s common for assets to be discovered in datamines long before they are actually released in the game. Still, this gives us an idea of who will be getting it next.