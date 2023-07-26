New McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promo to feature Scarlet & Violet reprints

The 2023 McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promotion has been spotted in Germany by PokeBeach, and it’s set to feature reprints from Scarlet & Violet.

For the last few years, The Pokemon Company has partnered up with McDonald’s to release limited-edition reprints of popular cards for fans to collect and kids to enjoy.

Available by purchasing a Pikachu-shaped Happy Meal, some of the cards have become worth more than the meal itself.

PokeBeach has spotted cards from the new McDonald’s promotion in Germany, and it’s set to feature reprints from Scarlet & Violet’s popular base set.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s Pokemon TCG promotion spotted in Germany

According to a report from PokeBeach, McDonald’s yearly Pokemon TCG promotion will start in the UK on August 23, 2023, and in Austria on August 27, 2023. They said that it should also come to the United States and other countries that same month.

The website also mentioned that this year’s cards have already been spotted in Germany and will feature 15 reprinted cards from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

PokeBeach

Among the cards that appear to be available for collectors in Germany so far are six holo variants of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Cetitan, Pikachu, and Klawf.

Article continues after ad

The pictures shared by PokeBeach show that these will be the first McDonald’s promo cards that feature foil borders that spruce up the new silver borders on Scarlet & Violet cards.

Those purchasing a Happy Meal after the promotion is live will receive one booster pack with four promo cards inside, one of them being holo.

We’ll be sure to update you when release dates for the promo throughout the US and other countries get released. In the meantime, head over to our Pokemon section to check out more coverage.