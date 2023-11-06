Pokemon TCG fans excited for upcoming “glorious” Shiny Mew card

An upcoming Pokemon TCG set is all about Shiny Pokemon, and fans are thrilled about one card in particular as it features an adorable mythical ‘mon from the original 151

There’s always a new Pokemon TCG set in the works, so while hype fluctuates, it’s a nice change when fans are thrilled about an upcoming expansion or particular card.

After the recent reveal of the upcoming Pokemon TCG: Scarlet and Violet – Shiny Treasure Ex set, many Pokemon fans are clamoring for more information on the expansion because just as the name implies, the fourth Scarlet and Violet expansion is focusing on Shiny Pokemon.

Details are still thin on the ground, but product leaks are giving fans an early glimpse at some of the new cards, and a Reddit thread shows that excitement is building over one card in particular. With a fan-favorite Pokemon, a great shiny, and a fantastic artist on the creative duties, this upcoming Shiny Mew card will surely be top of many fans’ pull lists when the set releases in the West.

A rare Shiny blue Mew card is getting Pokemon TCG fans excited

Though it’s yet to be confirmed, A Reddit post shows a possible Mew Ex secret illustration rare card, and fans are thrilled about both the Blue Mew and incredible artwork (seemingly from artist USGMEN).

While the Pokemon TCG is no stranger to popular Mew card, it’s very rare to have a shiny version of a Pokemon on a card, so fans are already getting their wallets ready in the hopes of pulling this blue-hued Mew.

Fans in the comments are calling the potential new card “dope” and proclaiming “I WANT IT” at the thought of it. While we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out if this is an official part of the upcoming Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasure set, it’s probably best to start saving now.