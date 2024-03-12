Now’s the best time to grab Scarlet & Violet booster packs from Amazon

Hoping to add more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trading cards to your collection? Sleeved booster packs are currently heavily discounted on the official Pokemon Amazon store.

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet era of the trading card game has been a lot of fun to keep up with as a TCG collector, and the base set has some absolute gems – including Tera type Pokemon and gorgeous full art pieces featuring Legendary ‘mons.

If you’re hoping to complete your Scarlet & Violet base set collection or simply pick up some new cards, you will be pleased to know that sleeved booster packs are currently heavily discounted on Amazon.

Article continues after ad

Sleeved Scarlet & Violet booster packs on sale

This particular type of sleeved booster comes with a standard Scarlet & Violet booster pack inside, meaning that you’ll get 10 Pokemon cards overall. They’re 50% off on Amazon right now, making for an affordable purchase.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Booster Packs.

Sleeved booster packs offer a slightly more premium experience than a regular booster pack, being packaged in a cardboard sleeve for extra protection. Some fans prefer to buy sleeved booster packs to lower the chance of getting cards or packs that have been tampered with.

Article continues after ad

The reviews on this listing are overwhelmingly positive, with one person noting that the product was “not tampered with” and that it was an “overall great purchase”. Another person clearly got some great pulls, giving the listing 5 stars and saying “Love my cards!”

Article continues after ad

Alongside Paldean Fates and 151, the Scarlet & Violet base set has been one of the most popular sets to come out for a good while.

If you’ve not picked up a booster pack for this set before, it’s truly worth it – especially if you’re a collector who loves full art cards. If you do end up pulling a rare card, make sure that you’ve got a solid binder or sleeve option to hand in order to keep it safe.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.