Pokemon TCG 151 Japanese reprint divides players as stock issue rears head 

A reprint of the Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Box appears to be on the way in Japan and fans are torn on what this could mean for collectors.

The Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet – 151 set drummed up a lot of hype when it initially came out – and it appears that a reprint of the Booster Boxes could be on the way for Japanese fans. While nothing has been officially confirmed by The Pokemon Company yet, reports are swarming the community of a May restock.

Initially covered by PokeBeach and YouTubers like Rob Burns, folk in the Pokemon community began to notice that something was up when some major Japanese TCG sellers started drastically dropping the prices of 151 Booster Boxes.

It has now been widely reported that we can expect to see Japanese 151 Booster Boxes up for sale again in May. This news has caused the general resale price of the Booster Boxes to dip quite steadily, and it has kickstarted a conversation on why this item may be getting a reprint.

Some people believe that this reprint may happen to try and combat people buying up lots of products and reselling them for steep prices. The 151 release had a fair amount of stock issues, with The Pokemon Company using the made-to-order system.

One fan commented on a post about the story, noting that there should be stamps to indicate whether a card is a reprinted card or not and saying, “Only way scalpers wouldn’t ruin a 1st edition stamp concept is if they didn’t know it was happening.” Others simply joked about resellers and hoarders.

A few fans believe that this could simply be an attempt from The Pokemon Company to capitalize on how popular 151 was as a set. It appealed to nostalgic collectors and had a lot of incredible artwork for aesthetic collectors to chase.

It’s important to reiterate that the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet – 151 Booster Box May restock has not been confirmed by The Pokemon Company. When more news becomes available or we receive confirmation, we’ll be sure to update this post.

If this restock does end up happening and you’re not based in Japan, you’ll need to find a trustworthy retailer to sort the import process for you. It’s worth tracking the prices of Japanese 151 Booster Boxes up until May so that you know you’re getting one for a good price if you decide to buy.