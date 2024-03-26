Now is the perfect time to grab Pokemon TCG Ultra Premium collection at 25% off

Unleash the power of Pokemon with the Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection, now 25% off at Walmart.

Pokemon Trading Card collectors can currently grab special etched cards of elusive legendary Mew alongside 16 evolutionary booster packs for $30 off thanks to a Walmart deal on a premium bundle box.

At the heart of this collection is the elusive Mythical Pokemon Mew, featured as both playable and collectible metal cards. These etched foil and metal cards showcase Mew in all its glory, making them the crown jewels of any Pokemon card enthusiast’s collection.

Alongside Mew, trainers will also discover a stunning full-art foil promo card featuring the iconic Mewtwo, adding even more legendary power to their decks.

The Ultra-Premium Collection comes packed with an impressive 16 booster packs from the Scarlet & Violet—151 expansion, allowing trainers to expand their collection with a wide range of Pokemon.

To enhance the gameplay experience, the set includes a high-quality playmat, providing a stylish and durable surface for epic battles, as well as a deck box to keep cards safe and organized. Six damage-counter dice and two plastic condition markers are also included, making it easier to keep track of the action during intense matches.

As an added bonus, the Ultra-Premium Collection features a code card for Pokemon TCG Live, the online version of the trading card game. This digital platform allows trainers to test their skills against players from around the world, adding an entirely new dimension to the Pokemon TCG experience.

Save big on Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet Ultra-Premium Collection

Walmart

This Pokemon TCG Ultra-Premium Collection set offers incredible value for any Pokemon fan with its unbeatable combination of rare cards, essential accessories, and online play.

Catch the popular Pokemon hit bundled beside high-end accessories for over 25% off. But you will need to act fast to secure the Walmart deal.

