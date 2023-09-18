Most valuable Pokemon cards you can pull in McDonald’s Happy Meal 2023

McDonald’s and The Pokemon Company have partnered up yet again to release limited-edition trading cards in Happy Meals for 2023. Here are the most valuable cards in the limited-edition set.

Just like 2022, McDonald’s has partnered up with Pokemon to bring limited-edition cards to Happy Meals around the world.

This year, the set focuses on Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet, including iconic starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Since the collab between the two major companies has returned, many are wondering what cards are the most valuable.

Most valuable Pokemon Cards from McDonald’s Happy Meal 2023

Just like in previous years, there are 15 cards that you can get from the packs given by McDonald’s. Here is the market value of each of the cards as of writing, according to TCG Player:

Tandemous – $0.10

Sandaconda – $0.10

Cyclizar – $0.11

Killowattrel – $0.11

Flittle – $0.13

Kirlia – $0.14

Blissey – $0.19

Cetoddle – $0.23

Pawmi – $0.29

Cetitan – $0.67

Klawf – $1.77

Sprigatito – $2.50

Quaxly – $2.84

Fuecoco – $2.92

Pikachu – $5.09

Alternatively, you can buy the Match & Battle packs separately for $3.56 each.

The market value of cards changes all the time, so there’s no doubt that we might see some of these go down even lower in price — or cards like the Gen 9 starters going even higher in value after the promotion is over.

