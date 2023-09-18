All McDonald’s Pokemon cards you can pull in Happy Meals 2023

McDonald’s Pokemon cards are back in Happy Meals for 2023. Here, we look at every Pokemon card included in the McDonald’s promo, including Feucoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.

This limited-time event is a golden opportunity for fans to snag some of their favorite Pokemon cards while enjoying a delicious Happy Meal. The promo was announced back in July, as we reported, and will only last for a month.

From September 15 to October 16, McDonald’s is hosting a special Pokemon promotion in conjunction with their Happy Meals – as fans have come to expect in recent years. During this period, customers can get their hands on a set of exclusive Pokemon Trading Cards.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, let’s dive into the details of this exciting promotion and look at the full list of McDonald’s Pokemon cards you can expect to find.

All McDonald’s Pokemon cards 2023: Happy Meal toys list

PokeBeach Here’s a look at some of the cards included in the McDonald’s Pokemon promotion.

In each McDonald’s Happy Meal, you have the chance to discover one of the following Pokemon cards:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sprigatito (holographic)

Feucoco (holographic)

Quaxly (holographic)

Cetoddle

Cetitan (holographic)

Pikachu (holographic)

Pawmi

Kilowattrel

Flittle

Sandaconda

Klawf (holographic)

Blissey

Tandemaus

Cyclizar

Kirlia

These Pokemon cards come in various rarities, with some featuring stunning holographic designs. Whether you’re a fan of the classic Pikachu or the new additions like Sprigatito and Quaxly, there’s a card for every Pokemon enthusiast to cherish.

Article continues after ad

When does the McDonald’s Pokemon promo end?

Make sure to mark your calendars because the McDonald’s Pokemon promotion is set to end on October 16, 2023.

Article continues after ad

With limited quantities available, it’s crucial to visit your nearest McDonald’s restaurant and collect these exclusive cards while stocks last. This event is a once-in-a-year opportunity, so don’t miss out on adding these special Pokemon cards to your collection.

Catch ’em all while you still can!