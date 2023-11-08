Pokemon Go players are lovin’ it as McDonald’s launches PokeStops in Canada

Niantic announces that Pokemon Go is teaming up with McDonalds in Canada to turn the fast-food restaurants into sponsored Poke Stops and gyms.

Pokemon Go fans certainly know how to work up an appetite, as constantly walking around the world to catch ‘mons and hatch eggs is certainly much more exercise than playing a regular game.

Thankfully, if players manage to work up an appetite to rival those of Snorlax and Lickitung, there’s likely to be a McDonalds nearby no matter where you are in the world.

Suppose you happen to be a Pokemon Go fan in Canada, exploring mountains and catching monsters. In that case, a brand new promotion is bringing the world of Pocket Monsters and Big Macs together, as Niantic has announced an upcoming McDonald’s promotion.

Niantic and McDonalds team up in new Pokemon Go promotion

The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Twitter account has shared the news, detailing that McDonalds across Canada are becoming sponsored Poke Stops, and later this month many will then become gyms.

More information is available on the Pokemon Go Live site, including the fact that players who spin Mcdonald’s Poke Stops may receive sponsored research tasks that have a chance to reward either stardust or rare candy.

There are currently no details on whether this promotion or anything like it may become available worldwide, but considering the global rollout – and success – of the McDonalds Pokemon Cards promotions it isn’t a wild idea.

Still, if beef isn’t your thing and you’d rather catch a lamb or two, make sure to attend the Pokemon Go Mareep Community Day Classic when it arrives later this month.