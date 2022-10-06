GamingPokemon

New Girafarig evolution Farigiraf revealed for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Farigiraf in Pokemon Scarlet and VioletThe Pokemon Company

A lengthy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer has revealed that Girafarig will be getting a brand new evolution called Farigiraf.

With just a month to go until Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are officially released on the Nintendo Switch, yet another trailer has given us a better insight into the new gameplay features trainers can expect to see.

While most of the 14-minute trailer recapped details we already knew, one big reveal was that the Johto region’s Girafarig will be getting a new evolution known as Farigiraf – try saying that three times in a row.

Farigiraf is a Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon whose appearance is almost as confusing as its name, with an elongated neck and a head that appears to have become fused with the head of its tail.

We’ll let you figure that one out by watching the trailer below (Farigiraf appears around the 6:50 mark).

The trailer also revealed a new picnic feature – which appears to be a Paldea variation of Sword & Shield’s camping feature – as well as the ability to craft TMs to teach your Pokemon new moves.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are the next entries into the long-running Pokemon franchise and they’re set to hit Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.

The two games will officially kick off Generation 9 with loads of new creatures including the starters Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. They will take place in Paldea, a region inspired by Spain and Portugal.

We’ve already gotten a detailed look at the game’s box art Legendaries – Koraidon and Miraidon – and there are a few version-exclusive Pokemon that have been confirmed for each edition of the game.

keep reading

FIFA 23 logo on FUT market background
FIFA

What is sniping in FIFA 23? Ultimate Team trading tactic explained

Joe Craven
Logitech Herman Miller Vantum
Tech

Logitech G teams up with Herman Miller to create the Vantum Gaming Chair

Dylan Horetski
Horizon Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends streamer SweetDreams gets high-ranked hackers banned live on stream

Alex Garton
loading...