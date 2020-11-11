Logan Paul & Mike Majlak slam TikTok as "most toxic platform" - Dexerto

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have slammed TikTok as “the most toxic platform” on the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast

Since its rapid rise as a platform from 2019 to 2020, TikTok is one of the most-downloaded apps globally. The app’s biggest creators are quickly taking over YouTube stars in terms of popularity — Charli D’Amelio, who is about to hit 100 million TikTok followers, surpassed Logan Paul long ago.

But on Tuesday, November 10, Mike Majlak explained that he thinks that the platform is by no means perfect and that it promotes damaging behavior. He explained that when it comes to dark humor, TikTok is the worst platform.

Mike described how some TikTokers peg their viewers as “too sensitive” if they’re offended by their “dark humor.” The podcast hosts brought up the humor in Borat 2, and how Sacha Baron Cohen makes it work, but when it comes to TikTok, Mike said, “You didn’t put a storyline together, you didn’t create something, some beautiful piece of art.

“There’s a lot of people on TikTok who think being mean quickly is dark humor. It’s not. That’s called being mean, being ruthless, and being disgusting. There’s a huge difference between the craft and the art of creating dark humor and just being a f**cking asshole.”

Logan responded by saying “There’s a group of people who would tell you no. There’s a group of people who will watch Borat 2 and be sick to their stomach that this type of content was released.”

(Topic starts at 17:35)

He continued, “I’ve said this since the beginning. I believe TikTok to be the most, hands down, the most toxic platform that exists currently in the landscape today. It is absolutely f***** disgusting dude. I think it just creates a lazy path for people to say really mean shit.”

Logan Paul has over 22 million subscribers on his individual YouTube, garnering an enormous fan base since his activity on Vine and YouTube from 2013, with his podcast Impaulsive currently with 2.6 million subscribers.