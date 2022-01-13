Logan Paul confirms his $3.5m Pokemon card box was actually fake

Logan Paul has revealed that his $3,500,000 box of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon Cards is fake, just days after several prominent collectors pointed out issues with the authenticity of the box.

In September 2020, Logan Paul showed off his massive collection of Pokemon Cards to his fans on Instagram, sparking interest in millions of his fans. His post introduced his audience to the idea that the TCG is both art, and a worthy investment.

On December 5, 2021, Paul claimed that he had purchased a “one of a kind” case of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards for an insane $3.5 million.

It was unclear what his plan for the case was at the time, but it quickly took a turn as prominent Pokemon TCG collectors stunned the YouTuber after they came together with evidence that his box may not be authentic.

Logan Paul has officially gotten the legendary box authenticated, and has confirmed that it is indeed fake.

Logan Paul admits $3.5m Pokemon box confirmed as fake

Uploaded to his YouTube channel on January 13, Logan Paul revealed that he had lost $3,500,000 after they opened the box to find fake booster boxes.

Logan had flown to Chicago to meet up with BBCE, the company that originally authenticated the box as it was real. In the video, the BBCE employee that authenticated it explained the processes that he used to sign off on the case.

However, when they opened the box of alleged Pokemon cards, they immediately noticed something was wrong with the contents.

After comparing the contents to one of Logan’s known legitimate boxes, they decided to open one.

As they realized what was included, Logan said: “GI Joe cards? Really? Why couldn’t they be something else?”

“I’m a super positive person, and I’ll always be the one to look at the bright side. I’m trying, but this is hard. It’s bad for the Pokemon community, but I’m grateful for the products that I do have. I just went from 11 boxes to five,” he explained.