Logan Paul stunned after discovering $3.5m Pokemon card box isn’t one of a kind

YouTuber Logan Paul was left speechless after discovering that his 1st Edition Pokemon Trading Card Game Box that he paid $3.5 million for is not actually one of a kind.

After purchasing a 1st Edition Base Set box for $3.5 million dollars, Logan Paul announced that he would be flying to Chicago to get it authenticated after the Pokemon TCG community raised concerns over its legitimacy.

The YouTuber was floored when he discovered that the rare collector’s item wasn’t actually “one of a kind” like it was sold to him. The 26-year-old was stunned when a collector revealed he had the same collectible.

Logan Paul shocked after learning his $3.5m Pokemon cards are not unique

During a January 5 livestream, Logan Paul joined a call with renowned Pokemon card collectors the Poke Jew and Gary ‘King Pokemon‘ Haase to discuss his controversial 1st Edition Base Set box. In the conversation, Haased asked Paul, “Logan, why didn’t you ever come to me about this? Why didn’t you mention the case to me? I might have been able to help.”

The YouTuber revealed that he didn’t give it a second thought as the collectible had been authenticated by BBCE. “I didn’t even consider for a second that it might not have been real,” he said. The influencer was shocked when Gary ‘Pokemon King’ told him that he had the same exact sealed 1st Edition collectible as he had believed that his box was “one of a kind.”

“Wait, wait, wait. I didn’t know that! Six of your 1st Edition boxes are also in a case?” Paul exclaimed. Stunned, he then sat in silence before saying “Gary, Gary. Bro, what? I didn’t know this.” The YouTuber eventually replied, “Now that you are mentioning it, yeah, I should have been like ‘Gary, by the way. what do you think about this?’ I’m so caught up in other stuff right now. I just didn’t even know.”

(Topic starts at 03:44)

The YouTuber originally bought the sealed 1st Edition Pokemon card box in December 2021. In a video of the sale posted on Twitter, the influencer was told at the time that the collectible is the “only one” known to exist in the world.

the only known one in the world pic.twitter.com/UZEAavgD8e — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 20, 2021

The authenticity of the box was first raised at the start of 2022 when several TCG collectors had pointed out the branding on his item might be suspicious. Responding, Logan Paul tweeted, “I’m flying to Chicago this weekend to verify the case with BBCE, the company who insured its authenticity.”

While the YouTuber will confirm whether the box is fake or real, he believed that the special collectible was the only one known to exist. It’s not clear whether he would have dropped $3.5 million on it if he had known other collectors owned multiple copies of the same item. Based on his podcast appearance, the influencer appeared to be pretty stunned by the information.