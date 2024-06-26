Unbelievable Pokemon TCG shipping error destroys $500 card

Buying Pokemon cards online can be an efficient way to score rare pieces, but it can also be somewhat of a gamble depending on where you’re shopping as one collector found out the hard way.

Will the seller package the card well? Is the card going to be genuine? Not being able to see a Pokemon card in person can cause anxiety as a Pokemon TCG fan on the hunt for chase cards. That’s why it’s no wonder that shipping horror stories always go down well with the community.

A Pokemon TCG collector recently shared a gut-wrenching shipping error to the community, with a highly sought-after Gold Star Mew – which can be worth thousands of dollars if it’s graded – arriving with the buyer’s name engraved on top.

Other Pokemon TCG collectors in the thread were disgusted at the quality of the Dragon Frontiers Pokemon card, which looks to be worth $500 in value based on the quality, sharing their sympathies with the buyer.

The seller had seemingly not posted the card with any form of protective layer (like a toploader), meaning that when they wrote the buyer’s name on the envelope, it scratched through the paper and created the worst kind of custom Pokemon card.

Plenty of Pokemon fans in the comments urged the buyer to send the card back and demand a refund. One such person insisted, “Return it, they’ll forever be reminded of their f’up when they read your name.”

Another person jokingly commented, “Engraved my boy mew like he’s a cow. But for real obviously return this, sucks to see and sorry it happened,” which was immediately jumped on by other readers, who pointed out that cows aren’t engraved and another insisting they prefer to embroider their cows instead.

Other Pokemon TCG fans chimed in with their own shipping tips, astounded at the lack of care shown in the image. One noted, “I’ve seen people use big bubble mailers and a bunch of padding for single cards as well as cardboard and toploaders. There’s no excuse for not even doing 10% of that.”

When it comes to buying Pokemon cards online – especially rare gems like Gold Star Mew – it’s important to always buy from verified retailers. If you’re ever concerned that a seller might send the card in poor condition, drop them a message and politely ask about their shipping methods.