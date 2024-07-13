Pokemon fans have roasted a review left by one TCG collector who was dissatisfied with their Scarlet and Violet 151 purchase after being misinformed about the existence of God Packs.

The first special set of the Scarlet and Violet era, 151, delivered the ultimate nostalgia trip for Gen 1 lovers because it featured ‘mons exclusively from the Kanto region.

Released in September 2023, people quickly realized that packs had a chance of being so-called God Packs. These boosters contained Illustration Rares for the evolution lines of Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur.

One collector, however, missed the memo. In their review, screenshotted and posted on Reddit by another, the 151 customer’s review read: “AVOID SELLER FAKE PACKS. Opened three of the 20 packs and in one pack I got six art rares… Impossible pull… DO NOT BUY.”

Responses to the blunder slammed the review. “I pray he binned all of those cards, assuming they were fake,” one reply read, adding, “It would be so funny when he realizes.”

“When I saw the title I was like nah, won’t be as dumb as some of the things I have seen,” came another, before admitting that “I was wrong. I potentially have a new dumbest review.”

“I got a God Pack and $300 worth of pulls from a $4 pack… DO NOT BUY! HE SCAMMED ME!” a response joked.

In their reply to the negative review, the listing’s seller stated, “Wow, you pulled a God Pack and left a one-star review. There is only one God Box in every sealed case.”

It’s worth noting that the seeded odds of God Packs in Japanese or English versions of 151 have never been divulged. Sealed cases of the former version, consisting of 12 booster boxes, are not guaranteed to contain a God Pack. As a special set, Pokemon 151 wasn’t distributed in booster boxes in the West.

The Pokemon TCG’s next special set, Shrouded Fable, is due for release on August 14.