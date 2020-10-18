Legendary Pokemon catch rates revealed for Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto

New details have been revealed about Pokemon Sword & Shield’s upcoming DLC, The Crown Tundra. On October 17, Game Freak explained how obtaining Legendary monsters in Dynamax Adventures works, and what their catch-rates are.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. On October 22, the Nintendo Switch title is getting its second major DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra.

The add-on is bringing over 119 new monsters to Galar, including a whole host of Legendary creatures. However, according to a recent update by Game Freak, there is a limit as to how many times you can catch them.

Pokemon Crown Tundra catch rates

One of the major additions coming to Sword & Shield is Dynamax Adventures. The new feature is a spin on Raid dens, and will have players entering caves using rental Pokemon. In an October 17 episode of Pokenchi, Game Freak revealed how catching Legendary ‘mons will work in the mode.

According to popular Poke outlet Serebii, Legendary monsters can only be caught one time. However, it appears that Trainers that manage to beat the incredibly rare creatures in Dynamax Adventures will have a 100% catch rate.

“The Legendary Pokémon fought in Dynamax Adventures in The Crown Tundra have a 100% chance of capture. You can only get each Legendary Pokémon once in Dynamax Adventure in The Crown Tundra,” the tweets explained.

The outlet also explained that players will have to beat four Max Raid battles in a row first before reaching the Legendary ‘mon. If that wasn’t challenging enough, HP damage and PP usage also carries over across all fights.

Even trickier is that players can’t bring their best Pokemon into the mode, and have to choose from a rental team. Although, while exploring the caves, you can catch new monsters who can then be used in battles.

The big take away from the update is that Legendary monsters can only be caught once in the Crown Tundra. And while their catch rate is 100%, Game Freak will make players work for the encounter, as they have to beat five Dynamax battles in a row.

It is unclear at the time of writing how many rare creatures can be caught outside of the new mode, or whether the “one time” catch rule only applies to Dynamax Adventures. However, past games in the series have always had a similar limit.