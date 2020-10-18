 Legendary Pokemon catch rates revealed for Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Pokemon

Legendary Pokemon catch rates revealed for Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:48

by Brent Koepp
pokemon crown tundra rayquaza battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

New details have been revealed about Pokemon Sword & Shield’s upcoming DLC, The Crown Tundra. On October 17, Game Freak explained how obtaining Legendary monsters in Dynamax Adventures works, and what their catch-rates are.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. On October 22, the Nintendo Switch title is getting its second major DLC expansion, The Crown Tundra.

The add-on is bringing over 119 new monsters to Galar, including a whole host of Legendary creatures. However, according to a recent update by Game Freak, there is a limit as to how many times you can catch them.

pokemon crown tundra dynamax adventure
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can catch Legendary Pokemon in the new Dynamax Adventures mode.

Pokemon Crown Tundra catch rates

One of the major additions coming to Sword & Shield is Dynamax Adventures. The new feature is a spin on Raid dens, and will have players entering caves using rental Pokemon. In an October 17 episode of Pokenchi, Game Freak revealed how catching Legendary ‘mons will work in the mode.

According to popular Poke outlet Serebii, Legendary monsters can only be caught one time. However, it appears that Trainers that manage to beat the incredibly rare creatures in Dynamax Adventures will have a 100% catch rate. 

“The Legendary Pokémon fought in Dynamax Adventures in The Crown Tundra have a 100% chance of capture. You can only get each Legendary Pokémon once in Dynamax Adventure in The Crown Tundra,” the tweets explained.

The outlet also explained that players will have to beat four Max Raid battles in a row first before reaching the Legendary ‘mon. If that wasn’t challenging enough, HP damage and PP usage also carries over across all fights.

Even trickier is that players can’t bring their best Pokemon into the mode, and have to choose from a rental team. Although, while exploring the caves, you can catch new monsters who can then be used in battles.

pokemon crown tundra battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Legendary Pokemon have a 100% catch rate – if you can last long enough to beat it.

The big take away from the update is that Legendary monsters can only be caught once in the Crown Tundra. And while their catch rate is 100%, Game Freak will make players work for the encounter, as they have to beat five Dynamax battles in a row.

It is unclear at the time of writing how many rare creatures can be caught outside of the new mode, or whether the “one time” catch rule only applies to Dynamax Adventures. However, past games in the series have always had a similar limit.

Call of Duty

“Broken” Warzone skin is too hard to see & players aren’t happy about it

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:48

by Theo Salaun
warzone operator skin broken
Infinity Ward

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 5 Roze “Rook” operator is maddening players, as the small, dark silhouette is sometimes impossible to detect before getting killed.

Verdansk is a diverse environment and Modern Warfare’s operators are fittingly blessed with a varied assortment of camouflages. With the map spanning green, forested areas, dry, muted plains, and dark, indoor rooms, there is a lot of different scenery to keep track of.

Within the map’s obscured nooks and crannies, one Season 5 operator skin has become a particular nuisance for players. Upon hitting Tier 100 on the preceding season’s Battle Pass, the Roze “Rook” skin was unlocked, offering fans a jet-black, sleek character to rock across Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and accompanying battle royale.

With the prevalence of close-quarters combat in dimly lit indoor spaces, players have begun pointing out just how impossible it is to see Roze in the game. 

roze rook skin season 5
Infinity Ward
Roze’s Rook skin is easy to see in the light, but practically invisible in the dark.

In a screenshot shown by ‘bleedblue_knetic’ on Reddit, there appears to be an empty cell in the subterranean jails located below the Prison POI. But their teammate, ‘Deadalus,’ is highlighted as being right behind the cell’s bars. 

Even knowing someone is technically there, it is practically impossible to discern a character model behind the partial obstructions.

I’ve never really seen anyone talk about it, but does anyone else think Roze skin is not okay? from CODWarzone

As such, bleedblue_knetic’s post is titled simply: “I’ve never really seen anyone talk about it, but does anyone else think Roze skin is not okay?” In response, the vast majority of commenters agreed that this skin is an issue and is getting widely used by sweaty players because of how difficult it is to see in Warzone’s darker environments.

One commenter summed it up succinctly: “It’s one of the most broken skins in the game.”

Another Redditor, ‘OJbeforethebadstuff,’ also replied with his own example of the Rook skin’s seeming invisibility. While their video settings appear to lack more brightness than necessary, it still demonstrates just how deadly Roze’s camouflage can be.

 

As seen in the video, the screen is darker than most players’ displays, but, nonetheless, the Roze that kills him is frankly invisible. It isn’t until you watch the kill cam that you realize there was a person actually standing there amongst the tables, waiting to secure an easy elimination.

Usually, hacking is raised as a possibility when you’re killed by someone you can’t see. But, in this case, it appears that the Rook skin is simply svelte and dark enough to blend into indoor backgrounds perfectly.

Her hitbox isn’t technically smaller than others’ and she does appear in an obvious contrast when in bright environments, but so much of Warzone is played in dimmed locations that this is as meta a skin as the game has seen. Infinity Ward has yet to respond to complaints and it remains to be seen if some of the game’s niche visibility issues can be resolved.

