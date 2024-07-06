Pokemon Go 8th Anniversary art confirms Dynamax

Niantic officially confirmed that Dynamax ‘mons are headed to Pokemon Go after the feature appeared on 8th Anniversary artwork to mark the occasion.

Despite Trainers thinking all had been revealed as part of the 8th Anniversary event, which was live between June 28 and July 3, Niantic had more up its sleeve.

“Keep the good times GO-ing!,” read a post on the game’s official Twitter/X page, adding “It’s time to celebrate 8 years of catching, battling, and making new friends in Pokemon GO!”

Paired with the post was a celebratory image featuring tons of fan-favorite Pokemon, as many unreleased ‘mons not in the game were spotted, such as Galar starter Pokemon and Morpeko.

Article continues after ad

However, front and center were an enormous Dynamax Wartortle complete with typical purple outline and overhead storm clouds. This has revealed that the Dynamax effect, introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield, looks set to debut in Pokemon Go.

Article continues after ad

Those Pokemon that were under the influence of Dynamax in Sword and Shield turned giant-sized and their strength greatly increased. On top of this, these Pocket Monsters were able to perform unique powerful moves called Max Moves.

Various trainers flooded in to praise their upcoming arrival. “Gigantamax Pokémon have awesome designs! Can’t wait for new Pokemon like Toxtricity!” one said, referring to the alternate Dynamax version of Gigantamax, which grants pocket monsters their own special G-Max Moves and unique forms.

Article continues after ad

“Oh, hello! Dynamax and Gigantamax?! How is that gonna work in GO?!” Another said as others started speculating that they would be introduced as Raids. “Why do I have a strong feeling, that if Dynamax is introduced as Raids, they will be local only,” a player responded.

It is not yet known how Niantic will implement the feature into the mobile game, or when it will be released as no further details have been provided. But, it will be sure to shake up Pokemon Go.