Pokemon Sword & Shield player reveals insane yet “unfortunate” Shiny luck

A Pokemon Sword and Shield player faced a difficult choice after being cursed with good Shiny luck during a Dynamax Adventure.

Though Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for over a year and the second half of its DLC are almost upon us, plenty of fans are still playing the previous set of games, Pokemon Sword and Shield.

That game introduced plenty of changes to the series, both fresh and controversial. Among its more popular features is The Crown Tundra DLC’s Dynamax Adventures. These special Max Raid Battles were a fun way to change up the formula and reintroduce powerful old Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Dynamax Adventures also come with increased odds of finding Shiny Pokemon, which, as one player found, can be a blessing and a curse.

Pokemon player faces tough Shiny choice after Dynamax Adventure

As shared by Reddit user Hylander_, they faced a pleasant and unfortunate choice upon completing a Dynamax Adventure, as both the Araquanid and Guzzlord they captured were Shiny.

For those who haven’t played The Crown Tundra (or haven’t in a while), Dynamax Adventures include some unique mechanics.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

First, while there’s a greatly increased chance of finding Shinies, the Pokemon you face in the Raids themselves won’t appear as such in battle. This means you won’t know if you’ve encountered one until the very end of the Adventure.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Second, you can only keep one of the four Pokemon you face during any particular Dynamax Adventure.

This left the player with a difficult decision, as (unlike some Pokemon) both Araquanid and Guzzlord have pretty cool-looking Shinies. Ultimately, they chose Guzzlord, which makes sense given the Ultra Beast is much rarer than Araquanid, which can be found normally in the wild.

This player’s situation is a case of too much good luck ultimately creating an unfortunate situation, but the good news is they can still try again for that Shiny Araquanid.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Pokemon coverage.