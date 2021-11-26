Rattata is appearing in a special Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour on November 26, so many Trainers will be wondering whether it’s available as a Shiny – and what the chances of catching one are.

Most Pokemon Go fans know that a Spotlight Hour takes place every Tuesday evening, but there are actually four additional Spotlight Hours taking place during the Mischief Unbound event to celebrate the end of the current season.

The first bonus Spotlight Hour star is Rattata, who will be spawning across the map on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 12 PM to 1 PM. This event will run in each Trainer’s local time, so there’s no need to worry about time zones.

Advertisement

To save you wasting time hunting for Shinies that don’t exist in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the details you need about Shiny Rattata’s availability below.

Is there a Shiny Rattata in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Rattata is currently available to catch in Pokemon Go, which means that Shiny Raticate is also available. They made their Shiny debuts during the Pokemon Go Day 2019 event.

As always, catching a Shiny variation is incredibly difficult, and there aren’t really any ways to increase your chances of getting one. You’ll just have to encounter as many Rattata as you can and hope for the best!

Advertisement

How to catch Shiny Rattata in Pokemon Go

Our main tip for Shiny hunting is to not waste time catching non-Shinies if you don’t need the Candy. When you tap on a Rattata that isn’t a Shiny, simply run away and tap another until you find one.

Once you encounter a Shiny Rattata, make sure you use an Ultra Ball and a Razz Berry to increase your chances of catching it. The last thing you want is to spend ages Shiny hunting and then see it escape.

Read More: All current Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go

While there will be plenty of Rattata to catch during the Spotlight Hour, you can use Incense to boost the amount that will spawn near you. Remember that you’ll only have an hour to find a Shiny Rattata.

Advertisement

If you’re already looking ahead to future Spotlight Hours, check out the full Spotlight Hour 2021 schedule right here.