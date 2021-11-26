Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound Special Research tasks & rewards

The Mischief Unbound Special Research story has arrived in Pokemon Go, giving Trainers new tasks to complete and some great rewards to earn – including Hoopa Unbound!

It’s the final week of the Season of Mischief, and Niantic are sending it out with a bang as players who have completed the Misunderstood Mischief story will get access to one final Special Research story for free.

The new Special Research story is called Mischief Unbound, and as the name suggests, completing this one will give you access to Hoopa’s second form, Hoopa Unbound, as well as some great rewards along the way.

Below, you’ll find information on how to unlock the Mischief Unbound Special Research story in the first place, as well as information on all of the tasks you need to complete.

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound Special Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards in the Mischief Unbound Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Take a snapshot of Hoopa – 1000 Stardust

Catch 20 Pokemon – 1 Lucky Egg

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms – 3000 XP

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, 1 Poffin, 3 Golden Razz Berries

Step 2 of 4

Make 7 Curveball Throws in a row – 1500 Stardust

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1 Star Piece

Complete 10 Field Research tasks – 3000 XP

Rewards: 1 Incense, 1 Super Incubator, 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 3 of 4

Earn 7 hearts with your Buddy – 2000 Stardust

Catch 20 different species of Pokemon – 3 Premium Battle Pass

Win 3 Raids – 4000 XP

Rewards: 50 Hoopa Candy, 10000 Stardust, Hoopa T-shirt

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound Special Research rewards

The main reward for completing the Mischief Unbound Special Research story is the ability to change Hoopa’s form from Confined to Unbound, which will only be available after completing the second step.

We’ve got a complete guide for changing forms here, but essentially you’ll need 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust, most of which you’ll be able to earn as rewards for completing every step in this Special Research.

Other rewards on offer include a Lucky Egg and a Star Piece, perfect for doubling up on any XP and Stardust you earn, as well as Lures, Incense, and some Premium Battle Passes. It’s a great selection.

How to get the Mischief Unbound Special Research story

Trainers who have already completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will get access to the Mischief Unbound Special Research story automatically, as long as you log in before December 1, 2021.

If you haven’t completed the Misunderstood Mischief story yet, you’ll have until December 1, 2021, at 9:59AM local time to do so. If you complete it after that date, you won’t get the Mischief Unbound story.

If you’re not able to complete the Misunderstood Mischief story in time, you can also purchase a ticket for the Mischief Unbound story from the in-game shop for $4.99 or the equivalent pricing in your currency.

Now that you’ve unlocked Hoopa Unbound, check out our guide to its best moveset and see what else is happening during the Mischief Unbound event including bonuses and special Raid Hours.