Huge Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak reveals Gen 9 Pokedex

The entire Pokedex for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has reportedly been leaked, potentially revealing every ‘mon making it into Gen 9.
As more seemingly legitimate leaks have found their way onto the internet, info-hungry trainers have pieced together what they believe is the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex.
This does not include all of the standard, non-regional Pokemon. Instead, fans have compiled all of the information about every new Pokemon being introduced in Scarlet & Violet. This includes new Pokemon, regional fakes, variants, cross-gen evolutions, and more.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex leak
Community members Dahni and Makio & JRoses have worked to put together tables indicating how many new Pokemon are in Scarlet & Violet. The leaked info comes from notable leakers Riddler Khu and Kaka.
There are currently between 105 and 116 new Pokemon (Makio & JRose have included a handful of unconfirmed Pokemon to their chart). The Pokedex is made up of 80 new Pokemon across 45 new lines, four Regional Fakes, five cross-gen evolutions, 16 paradox forms, and four regional variants.
These leaks reveal quite a bit about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as a whole. If they are to be believed, the Pokemon trainers use as your bike isn’t actually a Legendary. Instead, they are a lesser version of Koraidon and Miraidon known was Korai and Mirai.
Here’s the Updated one btwKhu let us know we got some of the 3 stage mons wrong, kaka misworded some as 2 stage when he meant “evolves twice” pic.twitter.com/0r9nA8wCZQ— Dahni (@DahniWOL) August 17, 2022
As well, there are paradox Pokemon that are future or past versions of preexisting Pokemon like Salamence, Suicune, Tyranitar, and Volcarona. And there are a number of Pokemon that have been leaked that only have simple descriptors like ‘frog’ or ‘fish’.
While the charts only show ~110 Pokemon, the full regional Pokedex is believed to contain roughly 400 monsters. This also means Gen 9 will add more new Pokemon to the franchise than any game since Pokemon Black & White.