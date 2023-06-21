When will the Pokemon Horizons English dubbed version air?

With Ash’s journey complete, Pokemon Horizons features two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. However, an English-dubbed version of the duo’s adventure is not available at this moment — and it will likely be a while.

Even though there are still episodes of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys yet to be aired for English-speaking audiences, it’s not too early to think about a dubbed version of Pokemon Horizons.

Pokemon Horizons is currently on the air in Japan and an English-dubbed version of the series is all but guaranteed.

Article continues after ad

But if precedent is any indication, it might be a while before it’s released.

When to expect the Pokemon Horizons dubbed version

While Pokemon Horizons is in full swing on TV Tokyo in Japan, we do not have a release date for the official English-dubbed version of the series as of this writing.

The first episode of Pokemon Horizons aired in Japan on April 14, 2023. Based off of precedent, it will likely be months until an English-dubbed version of Pokemon series to be released.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Master Journeys, the second edition of the Journeys series, was first released in Japan in December 2020, but an English version didn’t become available until September 2021 — about a nine-month wait.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company

The third installment of Journeys, Pokemon Ultimate Journeys, first aired in Japan in December of 2021, while its English counterpart was released in October 2022.

While we don’t have an official date, history from the previous two series indicates that English-dubbed episodes of Pokemon Horizons may not be released until at least the last quarter of 2023 or even early 2024.

Article continues after ad

Until then, Pokemon fans will either have to follow along with fan-subbed versions of Pokemon Horizons or simply watch the original version of the show.