Pokemon Horizons Part 3 gets Netflix release date for next batch of episodes

Pokemon Horizons: The Series Part 3 is finally coming to Netflix for North American audiences early in August 2024.

Pokemon Horizons began airing its first season in Japan on Tokyo TV in April 2023. The anime’s first 12 episodes didn’t start streaming in North America until March 2024, thanks to an exclusive deal with Netflix.

Fortunately for fans, Episodes 13 through 23 have also hit the streaming platform in the months since then as they debuted on May 10.

And those waiting for the next batch of stories won’t be sitting on the edge of their seats for too much longer, with Part 3 premiering later this summer on Friday, August 9.

The Pokemon Company shared the news on July 10, promising that “more action-packed adventures await dual protagonists Liko and Roy — and their partner Pokémon, Sprigatito and Fuecoco, respectively.”

Part 3 of Pokemon Horizons will see Liko and Roy learning much more about Trainer Lucius and the Six Heroes.

In the sneak peek above, Liko slowly uncovers mysteries about the curious Terapagos, a creature gifted to her by her grandmother in an earlier episode.

The Pokemon Company breaks down what else fans can expect from Part 3 in the following synopsis:

“After meeting up with her grandma, Liko finally learns the identity of the Pokémon who transformed from her pendant — Terapagos! But the family reunion is disrupted when the Explorers go on the offensive, first pursuing Terapagos and then setting their sights on the black Rayquaza. “Meanwhile, the Rising Volt Tacklers try to learn more about the Ancient Poké Ball as they look for clues about the Six Heroes, Liko and Roy continue training to get stronger and the Brave Olivine gains two new Pokémon residents. Then, a rumor about a singing Pokémon leads the crew to another of Lucius’s Six Heroes — and the black Rayquaza isn’t far behind!”

Part 3 of Pokemon Horizons: The Series hits Netflix on Friday, August 9.