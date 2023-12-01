How can you watch the new Pokémon Horizons series in the US? Well, look no further than Netflix, because it will be available soon.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series is the franchise’s first adventure into a post-Ash Ketchum world. Don’t fret, because it will still feature the iconic Pikachu – although not as we’ve seen him before.

This new series has been airing in Japan since April 2023. But its been an excruciating wait for overseas fans, who’ve been left wondering when and where they’ll watch their beloved franchise over the past few months.

But that wait is now over. Pokémon Horizons is coming to Netflix US! And that’s not all, we have a release date too. So, let’s take a look.

When will Pokémon Horizons debut?

Pokémon Horizons will debut on February 23, 2024, exclusively on Netflix US.

On November 29, The Pokémon Company’s official Twitter account broke the news that the wait would soon be over for its US fanbase. Pokémon Horizons will air exclusively on Netflix in the US, starting from February 23, 2024.

This is two months after the series will be exclusively available on BBC iPlayer and CBBC in the UK from December 2023.

What’s Pokémon Horizons about?

If you’ve been living under a rock (or you’re just simply out of the loop), Pokémon Horizons: The Series takes place in a post-Ash Ketchman world. In fact, it’s the first series in Pokémon anime history that features an all-new cast of characters and a more linear plot.

It features two main protagonists, Liko and Roy, who join a group of adventurers known as the Rising Volt Tacklers and travel the Pokémon world with them. Over the course of the series, they visit all the regions you know and love from the core series, including Kanto and Paldea.

But it’s not all fun and games. Liko is being targeted by the mysterious Explorers organization because of her special pendent. What will happen next?

