UK fans can watch Pokemon Horizons on BBC iPlayer very soon

British fans of the Pokemon Anime finally know when they can watch the adventures of Liko and Roy, as Pokemon Horizons: The Series heads to BBC iPlayer.

The original Pokemon anime started all the way back in the 90s, and after hundreds of episodes and a small army of Pokemon caught, the adventures of Ash Ketchum recently came to an end as he fulfilled his dream and became a Pokemon Champion.

Of course the Pokemon franchise marches on, and after tying up the original series with a neat bow the Pokemon franchise is back on our screens with Pokemon Horizons, a refresh starring new characters Liko and Roy.

Pokemon Horizons explores regions all across the Pokemon world, including Pokemon Scarlet and Violet‘s Paldea, as protagonist Liko journeys alongside a Sprigatito, while her friend Roy’s Pokemon is the fire-type Fuecoco. But while it is currently airing in Japan, British Pokemon fans have been left waiting for any official word on when or where this anime might be aired – and now it’s finally here.

Pokemon Horizons: The Series set to debut in the UK on BBC iPlayer

As announced by the Pokemon UK Twitter account, Pokemon Horizons: The Series is set to debut on BBC iPlayer this December 2023. The announcement was also given a brief reveal trailer, with some new clips from the upcoming series.

Eager fans may already be watching the Japanese episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, but the UK launch on BBC iPlayer sees the debut of the English dub in the region, and also offers a convenient way to access the episodes.

Seeing The Pokemon Company push to air these episodes on the BBC seems to accentuate a renewed push for the franchise and the series. Alongside the continued popularity of Pokemon Go, the huge sales of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and rumors of a new Pokemon movie, it’s clear The Pokemon Company is focusing on bringing the franchise to a new generation of gamers.

While many fans will miss the adventures of Ash Ketchum, a chance for a fresh start is a fantastic opportunity for newer fans to jump aboard the Pokemon hype train.