XL Candy is needed to achieve a Pokemon’s full potential. Here’s how to use the XL Candy in Pokemon Go, including the Rare XL Candy.

In Pokemon Go, once a ‘mon reaches level 40, you must use Candy XL to power it up alongside regular Candy and Stardust. Here’s how you can use this rare sweet to strengthen your collection of Pokemon.

Contents

How to acquire XL Candy in Pokemon GO

You won’t start receiving Candy XL in Pokemon Go until you hit level 31. This restricts how much you can level a Pokemon before this point, so focus on gaining levels as quickly as possible.

Candy XL is acquired in the same way as Candy in Pokemon Go. It’s given as a reward for completing Research Tasks, completing 5-Star Raids, hatching an Egg, trading, walking with a Buddy, and has a chance of being given whenever you capture a wild Pokemon, with a higher chance depending on the level and evolutionary stage of the ‘mon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also exchange 100 regular Candy for 1 Candy XL. To do this, go to the Pokemon menu, select the ‘mon, hit the menu on the bottom right of the screen with three lines, and select Candy → Candy XL.

How to use XL Candy in Pokemon Go

XL Candy in Pokemon Go is used the same way as regular Candy. It’s linked to a specific family of Pokemon, and the number will appear next to the regular Candy when you visit a ‘mon on the menu. It just won’t appear in the Power Up menu until it becomes relevant.

Once the Pokemon requires XL Candy, it will appear when you select Power Up, alongside the regular Candy and Stardust cost.

Article continues after ad

How to use Rare XL Candy in Pokemon Go

Rare Candy XL is used differently from Candy XL in Pokemon Go. To use it, you need to find it in the Items menu, select it, and then select the Pokemon you want to power up. This will allow you to convert the Rare Candy XL to the relevant Candy XL.

Article continues after ad

Rare Candy XL is extremely hard to acquire in Pokemon Go! The only ways to get it include rewards for leveling up after 40, post-level 40 specific Research Tasks, and completing 3-5 Star Raids (but only in person, not remotely). As such, make sure to save Rare Candy XL for when you really need it!

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about Candy XL and Rare Candy XL. Check out more of our Pokemon Go content to become the best trainer possible:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips