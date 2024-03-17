Pokemon Go players slam Primal Kyogre Raid Day ticket’s Rare Candy XL odds

Pokemon Go players have slammed the Primal Kyogre Raid Day ticket thanks to the low amount of Rare Candy XL it seems to yield.

Pokemon Go hosted a Primal Kyogre Raid Day event on March 17, 2024, where trainers could take on the powerful Water-type Legendary in Raid battles.

Trainers could also opt to purchase a ticket for the event through the in-game shop. The ticket cost $5 (or equivalent pricing for one’s region) and offered bonuses like “increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.”

However, fans have slammed the paid ticket after one trainer tested just how many Rare Candy XLs they received through Raiding and were not satisfied by the results.

Pokemon Go fans disappointed by Primal Kyogre event ticket

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit gained traction among the community after one user named umutmcan made a thread titled, “This “Increased chance” nonsense has to stop for the paid tickets.”

The player explained, “In the image you see the Rare Candy XLs I obtained as a result of 20 Raid.”

The screenshot in question showed that they had only received four Rare Candy XL after 20 Raid Battles, despite the “increased chance” offered by the paid ticket.

“I know Pokemon Go is a game of probabilities and chances but I think they could at least show the courtesy of promising a guarantee for the bonuses we get by paying money,” the OP said.

Fans in the comments urged fans unhappy with the ticket’s results to stop paying for them.

“As long as people keep buying them, Niantic has literally no incentive to change their ways,” said one fan, while another said, “It’s not going to stop as long as people are spending on the tickets.”

The results from trainers who purchased the Primal Kyogre ticket were mixed, with some claiming they also received too few Rare Candy XLs while others said the opposite.

The debate surrounding Niantic’s in-game ticket pricing for Pokemon Go has raged on for some time, and it seems likely a conclusion won’t be reached any time soon.

