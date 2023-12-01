Pokemon Go players debate the best uses for excess Rare Candy

A Pokemon Go trainer sparked a debate among fans after asking about the best way to use their surplus of Rare Candies.

Pokemon Go has a ton of different in-game resources that trainers can use to power up their Pokemon or help catch monsters found in the wild.

One of the most valuable in-game resources is Rare Candies, which can be found in the regular and XL varieties. Rare Candies are invaluable as they can be turned into any specific Pokemon Candy.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to their inherent value, one trainer sparked a debate among fans on how best to use excess Rare Candies after they showed off their massive stockpile.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go fans debate Rare Candy usage

The post came from a user named _ChrisRiot, who asked, “Running out of space, what should I do with my rare candy?” on the Pokemon Go subreddit.

They attached a screenshot showing that they had saved up a staggering 1,111 Rare Candies and 191 Rare Candy XL.

As Rare Candies can be converted into any specific Pokemon Candy, many suggested using them on powerful Pokemon like Legendaries and Psuedo-Legendaries.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Dump them into safe stuff; Mewtwo, Metagross, Kyogre, Groudon, Rayquaza are all top tier for a lot and will not get dethroned anytime close to soon,” said one trainer.

Others suggested using them on rare and strong Mythical Pokemon. “Mythicals. Particularly good Mythicals. Like Zarude or Jirachi,” one fan put forward.

Article continues after ad

Another trainer suggested a more PvP, meta-focused approach. “Go to PvPpoke. Check ML, UL, and GL rankings. Find good IV mons you have…for each league. Max them out. Go destroy everyone in battles.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, some fans suggested using them to level up their favorite Pokemon, or to evolve those needed to fill out their collection.

While it’s always best to use in-game resources instead of keeping them tucked away forever, it’s important to remember to save a portion of them. They could always come in handy on a rainy day.