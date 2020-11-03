How to unlock hidden clothing in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword & Shield’s latest DLC, The Crown Tundra, is not only packed with new monsters to catch, it also has clothing items that can be unlocked. Here is how you can obtain the newest attire in the Nintendo RPG.

Pokemon Sword & Shield got its second DLC, The Crown Tundra, on October 22. The expansion introduced players to the Dynamax Adventures mode, and brought past gen Legendaries to the RPG.

However, the add-on didn’t just expand the region with new ‘mons, it also included clothing items for trainers to unlock. Here is our guide to every new attire added to the game, and how you can get them.

Unlocking clothing items in Pokemon Crown Tundra

For Sword & Shield’s first DLC, The Isle of Armor, new clothing items were added to stores in the Galar region that could be purchased. Unfortunately in The Crown Tundra, it’s not as straightforward this time around.

Almost every single new clothing item must be unlocked, either through completing tasks or talking to the right person. Because of this, the secret content may get overlooked by Trainers making their way through the story.

Players wanting to look their best will have to put in a little extra work. Below we will break down all the attire items available in the October update, and explain the quickest ways to obtaining them.

Story campaign unlocks

Some of the easiest unlocks are actually done through naturally playing the DLC’s main story. Below are a list of items you get from completing the campaign:

Boatneck Sweatshirt – Trainers will get this fairly quickly in the campaign, as the Mayor of Freezington gives the item after discussing the legend of Calyrex. The gray sweater features the Legendary ‘mon and its horse.

Galarian Star Tournament

After beating Crown Tundra’s story, Leon will call on you to travel to Wyndon. The former champion will reveal he has created the Galarian Star Tournament. The following attire is unlocked after competing in the contest:

Galarian Star Uniform – After beating the Galarian Star Tournament, Trainers will be given this detailed black jersey that is fitting of a champion.

Dynamax Adventures

Players dabbling in Dynamax Adventures can unlock a few items in the Max Lair. Simply speak to Peonia at the entrance numerous times.

Futurisitic Shades – Gifted by Peonia after having several conversations with her.

Gifted by Peonia after having several conversations with her. Futuristic Monocle – Same as above.

Bonus unlocks

Hex Nut Sport Cap: Players who already have Meltan from Pokemon GO can transfer it to Sword & Shield. Once the rare monster is in your game, talk to the scientist at the Crown Tundra train station to be rewarded with the themed hat.

Unlike the Isle of Armor, Game Freak designed The Crown TundraThe Crown Tundra heavily around discovery and unlocks. The DLC is actually packed with pretty epic clothing items – if you know where to look for them.

Despite releasing at the end of 2019, the Gen 8 RPG is already the third highest-selling title in the Nintendo franchise – proof that Pokemon has never been more popular.