How to catch Tranquill in Pokemon Go: Raids & spawns - Dexerto

Tranquill is the second in the Pidove line, meaning all three evolutions of the Unova bird are in Pokemon Go. But how do you get one? Here’s what you need to know.

Normal/Flying-type Pidove was added to Pokemon Go in September 2019 as part of the A Unova Unveiling event. Along with it came its two evolutions: Tranquill and Unfezant.

Tranquill is a fair pick for the game’s Battle League as it has a maximum CP of 1,442 at level 40, meaning it fits perfectly under the Great League’s 1,500 cap. Its dual-typing also means it’s stronger against varied opponents.

Advertisement

How to catch Tranquill in the wild in Pokemon Go

Unfortunately, like many ‘mon in Pokemon Go, finding a Tranquill in the wild is mostly at random. It does spawn but very rarely, meaning it’s more than likely you’ll have to catch a Pidove and get enough Candy to evolve it – the Pinap Berry is your best friend here.

The pre-evolution also spawns at random, so unless there’s an event with increased rates, there’s no set way to guarantee you’ll get one pop up at the time of writing. If you can afford it and you really want one, be prepared to use a lot of Incense to increase your chances.

Advertisement

Once you have enough Candy, Pidove transforms into Tranquill by using 12 of them. If you want the final evolution, Unfezant, you’ll need 50 to evolve – so 62 in total.

How to get Tranquill in Raids in Pokemon Go

At the time of writing, Tranquill is currently part of the 3-star Raid pool. To battle and hopefully catch one, you’ll need either a Raid Pass or Remote Raid Pass, depending on whether you’re leaving the house or not.

The bird is vulnerable to Ice, Rock, and Electric types so make sure you’ve got a suitable team ready if you want to beat it easily. Here are the best counters:

Advertisement

Galarian Darmanitan Fast Move: Ice Fang

Charge Move: Avalanche Therian Forme Thundurus Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Charge Move: Thunderbolt Zekrom Fast Move: Charge Beam

Charge Move: Wild Charge Rampardos Fast Move: Smack Down

Charge Move: Rock Slide Electivire Fast Move: Thunder Shock

Charge Move: Thunderbolt

Tranquill is an interesting character in Go’s meta. On paper, it’s pretty mediocre in Ultra and Master League. However, the bird is not only a decent pick for Great League, but is absolutely solid in PVE Raids. Its Sky-type attacks actually put it on par to Gen III Legendary Rayquaza in battles against Bug, Fighting, and Grass ‘mon.

Considering its low barrier to entry, it make sense why many Trainers want to pick this Gen V character up to add to their roster. It’s also a great example of how some Pokemon are not worth fully evolving to their final stage. Pidove’s second evolution is a versatile pick for the game’s lower level modes.