How to get Pokemon TCG Illustration Contest 2022 cards

The Pokemon Center has just revealed the next set of cards customers can receive in their order, this time focusing on the 2022 Illustration Contest winners. Here’s how to get them.

Over the last few years, The Pokemon Center has provided TCG fans with unique limited-edition cards featuring a variety of Pokemon, including Bidoof and Charizard.

The company has just announced its latest set of exclusive cards, this time focusing on the winners of the 2022 Illustration Contest.

Featuring the likes of Bulbasaur, Arcanine, and Greninja — here’s how to sign up to receive a redeemable code that you can use during your next purchase from the store.

How to get the 2022 Illustration Contest Pokemon Center codes

In order to get a code for the 2022 Illustration Contest Pokemon Center cards, you must fill out a form on their website before January 12, 2023.

If selected, The Pokemon Center will send the code to your email within 16 weeks from the time of writing.

How to redeem 2022 Illustration Contest Pokemon Center Codes

After the company emails you the code, you can redeem it for a single pack of three Pokemon TCG promo cards featuring Arcanine, Greninja, and Bulbasaur.

However, you must make an accompanying purchase of $30 USD or more. This is a higher requirement than previous exclusive drops, but you do receive all three cards in each pack.

If you receive a code but can’t decide what to order, you have until September 30, 2023, to redeem it.

In the meantime, you can head over to our Pokemon hub for more news, guides, and other viral stories.