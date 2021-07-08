To celebrate Bidoof Day, The Pokemon Company is giving out a rare TCG card featuring the Sinnoh ‘mon and Charizard. Here is how to get the Special Delivery collectible at The Pokemon Center in the US.

Making its debut in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl, Bidoof has become an icon of sorts for the beloved RPG franchise. The adorable beaver-like ‘mon has become a meme and in 2021, Game Freak has embraced it by officially making July 1st Bidoof Day.

To celebrate the holiday, TPC is offering fans a chance to snag a rare Pokemon card featuring the Gen IV character for a limited time. Here is how to get the Special Delivery Bidoof Trading Card Game collectible.

How to get Special Delivery Bidoof Charizard Pokemon card

Before we jump in, it should be stated that not everyone is guaranteed to get the collectible. Unfortunately, the rare Pokemon card is being given away at random, however, anyone in the US can sign up for a chance – so why not try?

The special giveaway is being handled through The Pokemon Center. Fans can apply online for a limited time and if they are selected they will be sent a code via email which they can then enter on the store’s website.

Like previous Special Delivery TCG items, users will have to make a purchase in order to use the code at checkout. The Bidoof card will then be shipped to you with the item you paid for. Below we will break down the steps to entering the giveaway.

Note: You must sign up before July 10th, 2021.

How to sign up for Special Delivery Bidoof Pokemon card

Step 1: You must first log in to your Pokemon Center account which you can do here. If you don’t have an account, use that same link to register.

So far The Pokemon Company has yet to state when they will send out the codes. Registration for the TCG collectible closes on July 10th, 2021 at 11:59 pm PDT so those interested have to act fast!

It’s also unknown how many codes will be given out. According to the promotion, it will be “while supplies last.” Winners will also have to spend at least $20 at the store in order to enter the code at checkout.