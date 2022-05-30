How to get Pokemon Oreos: Limited-edition Pokemon cookies

The limited-edition Pokemon x Oreo cookies are a must-have for any Pocket Monster enthusiast’s collection, and here’s how to get them.

Pokemon, being the highest-grossing media franchise in the world, offers a lot of memorabilia for its fans to collect. These collector’s items can include limited-time cookies, seasonal plush toys, or even incredibly rare trading cards.

So, when Pokemon announced a collaboration with Nabisco to produce limited-edition Oreo cookies for the franchise’s 25th anniversary, fans had another item to add to their collections. But not just one pack would do as there were 16 different Pokemon embossed on the Oreos, and not every pack contained all 16 monsters. In fact, the Mythical Pokemon Mew was advertised as being extremely difficult to find.

Releasing on September 13, 2021, some Pokemon fans are still looking for these cookies to add to their shelves, and here’s how you can get your hands on them.

How to get Pokemon Oreos: Where can they be bought?

As stated previously, the Pokemon x Oreo collaboration started on September 13, 2021, and only ran for a limited time. They could be found in stores in North America and were only available while supplies lasted.

However, collectors can still purchase these cookies via the secondhand market. There are several sellers on eBay who have listed Pokemon x Oreo packages at affordable prices.

According to eBay’s completed listings, a few packages of Pokemon Oreos are sold each day. The prices range from $2 to $15 a package with most listings only offering to ship within the United States.

There are also several listings for individual cookies for anyone who is looking to find a specific Pokemon cookie they may have missed.

Make your own Pokemon Oreos

For those who want Pokemon Oreos to consume, there is a workaround to make your own Pokemon x Oreo collab. Through the official Oreo website, customers can design and order their own cookies thanks to OreoiD.

OreoiD allows you to upload any image to be printed on an Oreo cookie. This image is made from edible paper and not embossed like the official Pokemon x Oreo crossover.

Nonetheless, you can upload an image of a Pokemon and have it put on a cookie. As an added bonus, you’re able to eat any of the 905 Pokemon in existence, not just the 16 from the collab.

But these custom Oreos are likely to cost more than what you would spend buying the official collab secondhand. The least you’re going to spend is $20.99 on a 4-count box.

We hope this guide has been helpful to those looking to get their hands on Pokemon Oreos. Although the Oreos were released for Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, there’s always the chance they will get re-released in the future.

If and when that happens, we will update this guide with all the info you need to know about the official Pokemon x Oreo collab.