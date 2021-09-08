Pokemon and Oreo collaborate for 16 different Pokemon-themed cookies

Pokemon just got even sweeter, recently announcing a collaboration with Oreo cookies. There will be 16 different Pokemon-themed designs available for purchase.

Oreo, a staple of sweetness in the minds of many, have just announced a bombshell of a collaboration with one of the hottest names in gaming culture at the moment: Pokemon.

This collaboration looks to have plenty to love for consumers, including different Pokemon to collect, differing rarities, and some adorable packaging to boot.

Pokemon x Oreo full details

This collaboration officially dropped on September 8, featuring an adorable Oreo-themed announcement video and a website where fans can pre-order boxes of the sweets.

From the release video, it appears that there will be 16 different designs for fans to collect. By pausing the announcement video above, it appears that the following Pokemon will make up those available:

Pikachu Mew Sandshrew Sableye Grookey Lapras Bulbasaur Cyndaquil Squirtle Charmander Jigglypuff Snivy Piplup Rowlett Pancham Dratini

These limited-edition boxes are $3.88 at pre-order and are set to ship on or just after September 13, according to the website. But, with limited collaborations like this one, interested buyers are encouraged to get yours now, while you still can.

In their official announcement, Oreo confirmed that the Pokemon products will include random assortments of the game’s characters and will come in more easily resealable packaging so that the pocket monsters don’t get too stale once you’ve scoped them out.