How to get Pokemon Legends Arceus preorder TCG card outside Japan

Japanese Pokemon Legends Arceus fans are getting a special Pokemon TCG card when they preorder the game. With nothing similar announced in the rest of the world yet, here’s how you can get your hands on it outside of Japan.

On August 18, Trainers were treated to a Pokemon Presents Nintendo Direct where they not only got a deep dive into Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl but Legends Arceus too. New mechanics, forms, and more were shown off, and now the hype for the game is higher than ever.

Preorders for the Game Freak title come with different bonuses depending on the retailer, but Japan is getting the best one of all: a special Pokemon card featuring the Normal-type Mythical. Fret not, though – you can still get it!

How to get Pokemon Legends Arceus V TCG card

The main way to get the Legends Arceus card without being of Japan is through Amazon JP as it offers shipping outside of the country. The only drawback is that it can be expensive to ship, but it’s cheaper than obtaining it via a forwarding service.

At the time of writing, the V card preorder bonus is still available so run, don’t walk if you want it because it’s bound to sell out before release. Here’s how to get it.

Step 1: Head to Amazon JP. If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you can change the language to English to make it easier if you can’t read Japanese.

Head to Amazon JP. If you scroll to the bottom of the page, you can change the language to English to make it easier if you can’t read Japanese. Step 2: Type in “Pokemon Legends Switch” into the search box at the top. Do not search for “Pokemon Legends Arceus” or the wrong listing without the preorder bonus will show up. The one you want is priced at ¥6,578 (approx. $60/£44). Or you can just click here for convenience.

Type in “Pokemon Legends Switch” into the search box at the top. search for “Pokemon Legends Arceus” or the wrong listing without the preorder bonus will show up. The one you want is priced at ¥6,578 (approx. $60/£44). Or you can just click here for convenience. Step 3: Click “Preorder now” and follow the checkout instructions. You can use any normal credit or debit card – you don’t need a Japanese one. Shipping costs around $12/£9 and you’ll get it a few days after the January 28, 2022 release date.

Altogether, it works out a little bit more expensive than buying an English copy but you do get that sweet TCG card so it’s up to you whether it’s worth it or not. You’ll also get an in-game outfit based on Garchomp.

Something else worth thinking about is that it’s also currently unknown whether the Japanese version of Legends Arceus will have an English language option so you may end up having to purchase two copies of the game.