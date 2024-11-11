How to get Pokemon TCG Pocket cards in different languages

You can collect Pokemon TCG Pocket cards in different languages with two different methods. Here’s how you can pull them off.

One of the things that makes the Pokemon TCG fun is collecting all kinds of beautifully illustrated cards. Although the cards are not in physical form, the same applies to Pocket, the new mobile game geared towards more casual players.

In Pocket, you can add some neat customizations to your cards with Flairs. But if you want to make your deck look much more interesting, adding cards from other languages to the mix is possible.

Whether you want to show off your secret Mew card or meta decks in a different language, read on how you can do it in these simple steps below.

How to get Pokemon TCG Pocket cards in foreign languages

Players can get Pokemon TCG Pocket cards in other languages by changing their in-game settings and selecting cards from Wonder Picks. There’s supposed to be a third option here with Trade, but since that feature isn’t available yet, we’ll be detailing these two as of now.

Change your language setting

The Pokemon Company Head over to the Language Selection setting to change your preferred language.

The way this method works is that after changing your language, the cards that you’ll open after that will automatically be in the language you desire. For this, select the three stripes icon on the bottom left. After that, choose Other > Settings > and scroll down until you find Language Selection.

You can change the language to your preference and press OK. You’ll then be sent back to the home screen with your desired language displayed.

The next time you open a booster pack or unlock cards, you’ll see that the cards will be adjusted to the new language change. On the other hand, your old cards will still be displayed in the previous language.

So, what happens in the battle when you have cards from different languages? Well, during the battle, they’ll all be displayed according to the language in your system settings. They’ll only appear in their original languages outside of battles, and that includes Wonder Picks – the point will go over next.

Pick cards from Wonder Picks

The Pokemon Company / Dexerto A closer look at a Ralts card in Japanese.

Wonder Picks are cards from other players that you can pick face down. Sometimes, you may come across cards in foreign languages in Wonder Picks.

If you happen to stumble upon one in another language and manage to secure it yourself, it will appear that way in your collection—just like when you change your settings.

Gameplay-wise, there’s no difference between regular cards and ones in a different language. The change is purely for visual purposes, and everything, including abilities and stats, will still work the same way.

All supported languages

Currently, nine languages are supported in the game. It’s possible that more languages may be added in the future, but for now, they are as listed below:

English

Japanese

Korean

Traditional Chinese

Spanish

French

German

Italian

Portuguese

So, that sums up everything you need to know to get a card in a different language. You’re free to change the language anytime, so do keep that in mind the next time you want to open packs.

