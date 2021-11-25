How to get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go: Form change explained

Hoopa Unbound is finally coming to Pokemon Go. If you’re wondering how to get this Mythical creature, we’ve got all the details you need to unlock Hoopa and change its form.

The Season of Mischief is almost at an end, and Trainers who have stuck with Pokemon Go throughout this journey are being rewarded with a new form for their Hoopa. Yes, that’s right: Hoopa Unbound is ready to make its grand debut!

As well as a huge boost in max CP and stats, Hoopa Unbound will also change its typing, so there’s plenty of reason to add it to your collection. It’s not as simple as catching it in the wild, though, as there’s a long process to encounter it.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to unlock Hoopa Unbound, including the cost of changing forms, as well as the differences between Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound – and which one is best!

How to get Hoopa Unbound in Pokemon Go

You can change your Hoopa Confined into its Hoopa Unbound form by spending 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust. This works in a similar way to evolution: simply tap on Hoopa and select ‘Change Form’.

You can also reverse this form change, if you wish, turning Hoopa Unbound back into Hoopa Confined by spending 10 Candy and 2,000 Stardust, which is a fifth of the original cost.

Before you do any of this, though, you’ll need to catch a Hoopa Confined in the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story then complete the second task in the new Mischief Unbound Special Research story.

You’ll get the Mischief Unbound story for free if you complete the Misunderstood Mischief story, but if you don’t manage to do that in time, you can also purchase a ticket for $4.99 from the in-game Shop.

What’s the difference between Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound?

The main difference between Hoopa Confined and Hoopa Unbound is typing: Hoopa’s Confined form is a Psychic/Ghost-type, while its Unbound form is a Psychic/Dark-type, which will change its resistances and weaknesses.

Hoopa Unbound will also have different stats to its Confined counterpart. You can see a comparison of their individual stats below:

Form Attack Defense Stamina Max CP Hoopa Confined 261 187 173 3793 Hoopa Unbound 311 191 173 4530

As you can see from the table above, Hoopa Unbound gets an incredible boost to its Attack, meaning it now outranks even Mewtwo, while its Defense gets a minor boost and its max CP gets a huge increase, too.

The only thing that stays the same is its Stamina stat, which remains a low 173. This is something to take into consideration, as both forms of Hoopa are considered to be glass cannons in battle.

What are form changes in Pokemon Go?

Form changes were introduced to Pokemon Go during the 2021 Fashion Week event. The first Pokemon capable of form changing was Furfrou, which has a range of visual forms available like the Star Trim and the Dandy Trim.

Changing forms works a lot like evolution, as you’ll need to spend a set amount of Candy and Stardust to do it. The main difference is that you can change forms whenever you want to, unlike evolutions which are set in stone once they happen.

While Furfrou’s form changes were purely aesthetic, Hoopa will actually change its typing and stats. This potentially leaves the door open for other form changes in the future, such as Primal Groudon and Kyogre, which is very exciting.