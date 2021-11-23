Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound event: Hoopa Unbound debut, bonuses & start time

Pokemon Go’s Mischief Unbound event will bring the current season to an end, featuring a new Special Research story, extra Raid Hours, bonuses, and the debut of Hoopa Unbound.

The Season of Mischief has been a memorable one for Trainers, with highlights including a new Furfrou form mechanic, a spooky Halloween event, and the debut of the Galar region’s Legendaries, Zacian and Zamazenta.

But now, it’s time for the biggest event of them all: the season-ending Mischief Unbound event. As a reward for completing the Misunderstood Mischief story, the Mythical Hoopa will get a new form: Hoopa Unbound!

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Mischief Unbound event, including when it begins (and ends), the bonuses you’ll be able to enjoy, and how you can unlock Hoopa Unbound.

Contents

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound start date & time

The Mischief Unbound event begins on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10am local time.

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound end date & time

The Mischief Unbound event ends on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8pm local time.

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound Special Research story

Trainers who have completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to access a new Mischief Unbound Special Research story, which leads to an encounter with Hoopa Unbound.

You’ll have until Wednesday, December 1, at 9:59am local time to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story and gain access to the Mischief Unbound Special Research story.

Advertisement

If you can’t complete the Misunderstood Mischief story in time, you can purchase a ticket for the Mischief Unbound Special Research story for $4.99 from the shop instead.

How to get Hoopa Unbound during Mischief Unbound

Once you’ve completed the Mischief Unbound Special Research story, you’ll be able to change Hoopa Confined into its Hoopa Unbound form by spending 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

You can then revert Hoopa Unbound into Hoopa Confined by spending 10 Candy and 2,000 Stardust.

Mischief Unbound special Spotlight Hours schedule

There will be a set of additional Spotlight Hours running alongside the regular Spotlight Hour schedule during the Mischief Unbound event, and all of them are available to encounter as Shinies if you’re lucky.

Advertisement

Here’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for the Mischief Unbound event:

Date Time Spotlight Hour November 26 12pm – 1pm Rattata November 27 12pm – 1pm Sableye November 27 12pm – 1pm Pikachu November 28 12pm – 1pm Beldum

Mischief Unbound special Raid Hours schedule

There will also be a series of special Raid Hours to enjoy during the Mischief Unbound event, allowing Pokemon Go players to encounter (and hopefully catch!) a variety of rare Legendary Pokemon.

Here’s the Raid Hour schedule for the Mischief Unbound event:

Date Time Raid Bosses November 26 6pm – 7pm Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres November 27 6pm – 7pm Heatran November 27 6pm – 7pm Regirock, Regice, and Registeel November 28 6pm – 7pm Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion

Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound event bonuses

During the Mischief Unbound event, Trainers will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:

Double Transfer Candy

Double Catch XP

To take full advantage of these bonuses, we recommend saving any Pokemon you want to transfer until the event begins, and using an XP-boosting item like a Lucky Egg to get even more XP rewards.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about the Mischief Unbound event! Make sure you check back for guides when the event begins, and visit our Pokemon Go home page for the latest updates.