Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound event: Hoopa Unbound debut, bonuses & start time

Pokemon Go’s Mischief Unbound event will bring the current season to an end, featuring a new Special Research story, extra Raid Hours, bonuses, and the debut of Hoopa Unbound.
The Season of Mischief has been a memorable one for Trainers, with highlights including a new Furfrou form mechanic, a spooky Halloween event, and the debut of the Galar region’s Legendaries, Zacian and Zamazenta.
But now, it’s time for the biggest event of them all: the season-ending Mischief Unbound event. As a reward for completing the Misunderstood Mischief story, the Mythical Hoopa will get a new form: Hoopa Unbound!
Advertisement
Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Mischief Unbound event, including when it begins (and ends), the bonuses you’ll be able to enjoy, and how you can unlock Hoopa Unbound.
Contents
- When does Mischief Unbound start and end?
- Mischief Unbound Special Research explained
- How to get Hoopa Unbound
- Special Spotlight Hours schedule
- Special Raid Hours schedule
- Mischief Unbound bonuses
Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound start date & time
The Mischief Unbound event begins on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 10am local time.
Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound end date & time
The Mischief Unbound event ends on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8pm local time.
Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound Special Research story
Trainers who have completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will be able to access a new Mischief Unbound Special Research story, which leads to an encounter with Hoopa Unbound.
You’ll have until Wednesday, December 1, at 9:59am local time to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story and gain access to the Mischief Unbound Special Research story.
Advertisement
If you can’t complete the Misunderstood Mischief story in time, you can purchase a ticket for the Mischief Unbound Special Research story for $4.99 from the shop instead.
How to get Hoopa Unbound during Mischief Unbound
Once you’ve completed the Mischief Unbound Special Research story, you’ll be able to change Hoopa Confined into its Hoopa Unbound form by spending 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust.
You can then revert Hoopa Unbound into Hoopa Confined by spending 10 Candy and 2,000 Stardust.
Mischief Unbound special Spotlight Hours schedule
There will be a set of additional Spotlight Hours running alongside the regular Spotlight Hour schedule during the Mischief Unbound event, and all of them are available to encounter as Shinies if you’re lucky.
Advertisement
Here’s the Spotlight Hour schedule for the Mischief Unbound event:
|Date
|Time
|Spotlight Hour
|November 26
|12pm – 1pm
|Rattata
|November 27
|12pm – 1pm
|Sableye
|November 27
|12pm – 1pm
|Pikachu
|November 28
|12pm – 1pm
|Beldum
Mischief Unbound special Raid Hours schedule
There will also be a series of special Raid Hours to enjoy during the Mischief Unbound event, allowing Pokemon Go players to encounter (and hopefully catch!) a variety of rare Legendary Pokemon.
Here’s the Raid Hour schedule for the Mischief Unbound event:
|Date
|Time
|Raid Bosses
|November 26
|6pm – 7pm
|Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres
|November 27
|6pm – 7pm
|Heatran
|November 27
|6pm – 7pm
|Regirock, Regice, and Registeel
|November 28
|6pm – 7pm
|Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion
Pokemon Go Mischief Unbound event bonuses
During the Mischief Unbound event, Trainers will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:
- Double Transfer Candy
- Double Catch XP
To take full advantage of these bonuses, we recommend saving any Pokemon you want to transfer until the event begins, and using an XP-boosting item like a Lucky Egg to get even more XP rewards.
Advertisement
That’s everything you need to know about the Mischief Unbound event! Make sure you check back for guides when the event begins, and visit our Pokemon Go home page for the latest updates.