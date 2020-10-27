 How to find and catch Regigigas in the Crown Tundra - Dexerto
How to find and catch Regigigas in the Crown Tundra

Published: 27/Oct/2020 18:20

by Nate Searl
Regigigas The Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword and Shield
Game Freak

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword and Shield

Regigigas makes its return to the Pokemon franchise in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s expansion, The Crown Tundra. Here’s how you can find and capture the Legendary Pokemon. 

Regigigas has made an appearance in every Pokemon generation since its release in gen 4. It returns once again in generation eight in The Crown Tundra expansion in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Getting him isn’t easy though, and you will need a way to get both Regieleki and Regidrago. Here’s how to do it.

Get all five Regi-Pokemon and find Regigigas’ den

Before you can encounter Regigigas, you need to get all of the Regi-Pokemon. You can find all of them regardless of whether you own Sword or Shield, but you can’t get both Regieleki and Regidrago in one game. You have to choose between them, so you will need to trade for the one you don’t get. Here’s where to find all of Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regieleki and Regidrago.

Once you have all the Regi-Pokemon, you need to put them in your party and find a specific max raid den in the Giant’s Bed. The best way to get there is to take the flying taxi to the Watt Trader at the bottom of the Snowslide Slope and then head south into the Giant’s Bed.

Regigigas Pokemon The Crown Tundra
Game Freak
Regigigas Raid Den

The max raid den will have four rocks surrounding it and it will be on a grassless spot. When you interact with the den with the five Regi-Pokemon in your party, it will light up. Make sure to save here in case something goes wrong and then interact with the den to face Regigigas.

Beating and catching Regigigas

Regigigas will be Dynamaxed but don’t worry, it’s not that strong. It’s a Normal-type Pokemon, so Fighting-type moves are your best bet for taking it down quickly. Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus are also great picks to take it down quickly with their special moves that deal double damage to Dynamax Pokemon.

When you defeat it, you will get a chance to throw a Pokeball at it. Don’t worry, whichever ball you throw will catch it, so don’t waste a Masterball on it. It can also be shiny, so if you want the shiny version, be sure to keep resetting your game until you get it.

“New Pokemon Snap” 2 game revealed – Release date, details, more

Published: 17/Jun/2020 15:10 Updated: 17/Jun/2020 15:13

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Snap

It may have taken more than 20 years but The Pokemon Company have finally confirmed we are getting a sequel to the all-time great Pokemon Snap.

Will they, won’t they – speculation as to whether the sequel would materialize has been rife over the past several years. Now, somewhat out of the blue, we are being treated to a “New Pokemon Snap” game.

Yes, that’s what it is being called right now – not “Pokemon Snap 2”. It could well end up being referred to this, however.

Pokemon Snap trailer

The remake of sorts is of course inspired by the classic Nintendo 64 game Pokemon Snap. Even today, that game is still revered by trainers from around the world.

Details were fairly sparse but we do know that it will be on the Nintendo Switch. We were treated to a minute-long trailer to wet our appetite, though, and it certainly did just that.

Pokemon Snap Nintendo 64
Pokemon Company
The last game launched on the Nintendo 64, so a graphics upgrade is well overdue!

“In New Pokemon Snap, you’ll explore deserts, jungles, and more as you photograph fan-favorite Pokemon and discover never-before-seen Pokemon expressions and behaviors,” the New Pokemon Snap website states.

Release date

Pokemon fans will be thrilled with how it looks despite officially being “under construction”. Just by the trailer alone, the graphics looked to be an improvement on Pokemon Sword and Shield.

What’s more, some eagle-eyed trainers noted that the game, even in its unfinished state, seemed to run at 60 FPS – something which Sword and Shield doesn’t.

Unfortunately, we don’t know how long trainers will have to wait for the new game. Hopefully, it will come in 2020 but after more than 20 years we doubt fans will be too upset about waiting until 2021!