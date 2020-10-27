How to find and catch Regigigas in the Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Regigigas makes its return to the Pokemon franchise in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s expansion, The Crown Tundra. Here’s how you can find and capture the Legendary Pokemon.

Regigigas has made an appearance in every Pokemon generation since its release in gen 4. It returns once again in generation eight in The Crown Tundra expansion in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Getting him isn’t easy though, and you will need a way to get both Regieleki and Regidrago. Here’s how to do it.

Get all five Regi-Pokemon and find Regigigas’ den

Before you can encounter Regigigas, you need to get all of the Regi-Pokemon. You can find all of them regardless of whether you own Sword or Shield, but you can’t get both Regieleki and Regidrago in one game. You have to choose between them, so you will need to trade for the one you don’t get. Here’s where to find all of Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regieleki and Regidrago.

Once you have all the Regi-Pokemon, you need to put them in your party and find a specific max raid den in the Giant’s Bed. The best way to get there is to take the flying taxi to the Watt Trader at the bottom of the Snowslide Slope and then head south into the Giant’s Bed.

The max raid den will have four rocks surrounding it and it will be on a grassless spot. When you interact with the den with the five Regi-Pokemon in your party, it will light up. Make sure to save here in case something goes wrong and then interact with the den to face Regigigas.

Beating and catching Regigigas

Regigigas will be Dynamaxed but don’t worry, it’s not that strong. It’s a Normal-type Pokemon, so Fighting-type moves are your best bet for taking it down quickly. Zacian, Zamazenta, and Eternatus are also great picks to take it down quickly with their special moves that deal double damage to Dynamax Pokemon.

When you defeat it, you will get a chance to throw a Pokeball at it. Don’t worry, whichever ball you throw will catch it, so don’t waste a Masterball on it. It can also be shiny, so if you want the shiny version, be sure to keep resetting your game until you get it.