Exclusive Pokemon list for Crown Tundra: Sword v Shield - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra Expansion Pass is finally out, bringing with it both new and returning fan-favorite Pokemon. Here’s all the version exclusive Pokemon for both Sword and Shield.

While the frozen lands of Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion are home to plenty of new Pokemon, there are also a number of iconic ‘mons that have returned. However, there are a few Pokemon that are only available in each version. This can make completing your Pokedex a little tricky, especially if you don’t have a copy of both games. Fortunately, you can catch each version exclusive and simply trade with other trainers.

The addition of Dynamax Adventures allows trainers to encounter previous generation Pokemon and even catch version exclusive Legendaries. While the Sword and Shield’s base game cut a lot of iconic Pokemon from its roster, this expansion features plenty of familiar faces. If you want to know which Crown Tundra Pokemon are exclusive to both Sword and Shield, then check out our guide below.

Exclusive Crown Tundra Pokemon for Sword

The most notable entries here are Xerneas, Ho-Oh, Groudon, Tornadus, Dialga, Latios, Reshiram, and Solgaleo. All of these rare Pokemon can be found in the Crown Tundra if you have Pokemon Sword. Even Omanyte, the first-gen fossil type Pokemon can be found here.

Bagon

Dialga

Groudon

Ho-Oh

Latios

Omanyte

Omastar

Reshiram

Shelgon

Salamence

Solgaleo

Tornadus

Xerneas

Exclusive Crown Tundra Pokemon for Shield

The most notable entries found in Shield are, Kyogre, Lugia, Palkia, Latias, Thundurus, Zekrom, Yveltal, and Lunala. If you happen to have any of these Legendary Pokemon already, then you could trade with a fellow Sword player to grab one of their exclusive ‘mons.

Unlike the Sword version, those with Pokemon Shield will get access to the Gen one fossil Pokemon, Kabuto.

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Kabuto

Kabutops

Kyogre

Lunala

Lugia

Latias

Palkia

Thundurus

Yveltal

Zekrom

So, there you have it! That’s all the version exclusive Pokemon that are present in Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion. If you’re looking for more Pokemon news and updates, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest information.