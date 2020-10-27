 Exclusive Pokemon list for Crown Tundra: Sword v Shield - Dexerto
Exclusive Pokemon list for Crown Tundra: Sword v Shield

Published: 27/Oct/2020 17:05

by James Busby
Crown Tundra Pokemon
Game Freak / Pokemon Company

Pokemon Crown Tundra

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra Expansion Pass is finally out, bringing with it both new and returning fan-favorite Pokemon. Here’s all the version exclusive Pokemon for both Sword and Shield. 

While the frozen lands of Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion are home to plenty of new Pokemon, there are also a number of iconic ‘mons that have returned. However, there are a few Pokemon that are only available in each version. This can make completing your Pokedex a little tricky, especially if you don’t have a copy of both games. Fortunately, you can catch each version exclusive and simply trade with other trainers. 

The addition of Dynamax Adventures allows trainers to encounter previous generation Pokemon and even catch version exclusive Legendaries. While the Sword and Shield’s base game cut a lot of iconic Pokemon from its roster, this expansion features plenty of familiar faces. If you want to know which Crown Tundra Pokemon are exclusive to both Sword and Shield, then check out our guide below.

Exclusive Crown Tundra Pokemon for Sword

Sword Exclusives
Game Freak / Pokemon Company
Pokemon Sword trainers can catch the likes of Xerneas, Tornadusm, and Groudon.

The most notable entries here are Xerneas, Ho-Oh, Groudon, Tornadus, Dialga, Latios, Reshiram, and Solgaleo. All of these rare Pokemon can be found in the Crown Tundra if you have Pokemon Sword. Even Omanyte, the first-gen fossil type Pokemon can be found here. 

  • Bagon
  • Dialga
  • Groudon
  • Ho-Oh
  • Latios
  • Omanyte
  • Omastar
  • Reshiram
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Solgaleo
  • Tornadus
  • Xerneas

Exclusive Crown Tundra Pokemon for Shield

Shield exclusives
Game Freak / Pokemon Company
Pokemon Shield trainers can catch the likes of Yveltal, Thundurus, and Kyogre.

The most notable entries found in Shield are, Kyogre, Lugia, Palkia, Latias, Thundurus, Zekrom, Yveltal, and Lunala. If you happen to have any of these Legendary Pokemon already, then you could trade with a fellow Sword player to grab one of their exclusive ‘mons.

Unlike the Sword version, those with Pokemon Shield will get access to the Gen one fossil Pokemon, Kabuto. 

  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Kabuto
  • Kabutops
  • Kyogre
  • Lunala
  • Lugia
  • Latias
  • Palkia
  • Thundurus
  • Yveltal
  • Zekrom

So, there you have it! That’s all the version exclusive Pokemon that are present in Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra expansion. If you’re looking for more Pokemon news and updates, head over to @PokemonSwordNS for all the latest information.

Genshin Impact

YouTuber blasts “predatory” Genshin Impact after spending $7,000

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:58

by Michael Gwilliam
A YouTuber is quitting Genshin Impact for its gacha system
Genshin Impact

A YouTuber who spent thousands on Genshin Impact has gone viral after he blasted the game’s gacha system and decided to go exclusively free to play.

Mtashed, who has made plenty of videos about the Chinese action RPG, will no longer be using the account he spent over $7,000 on because he feels the title is “crooked.”

“My main account will now be my secondary account and I don’t want to play it anymore,” he explained in a video uploaded on October 26. “On top of this, any of the videos where I did Wishes and I was showing off any of the Wishes that I got, in the next 24 hours, I’m going to be taking those down and unlisting them.”

According to Mtashed, he is doing this because he refuses to promote the game’s gacha system – which is how free-to-play games end up making money.

Mtashed plays Genshin Impact
YouTube/Mtashed
Mtashed won’t be spending any more money on Genshin Impact.

“Michael, why the hell would you spend $7,200 on a damn game and then not use it?” he asked from the perspective of the audience. As it turns out, a big factor is people claiming that he has a gambling addiction.

“If any sane person was spending this kind of money on a game… I would honestly say, unless you have an immense amount of disposable income, to look at yourself in the mirror and potentially get help,” he explained. “I am sorry if I ever baited you into Wishing yourself. I feel guilty about that. I have had a tough time sleeping.”

As the video continued, Mtashed got teary-eyed and claimed he even regretted covering the game. “I’m a content creator and I can write this off as a business expense,” he revealed. “My tips video has made $7,300 and paid for every Wish I ever made on this account. And I know that other people can’t do that.”

“I think this system is very predatory,” he added after apologizing to those he may have baited into spending money. “I think this system is gambling. I can’t believe that this exists in a game. And I refuse to promote it. I can’t do it and I’m so sorry that I did.”

That all said, there are still a couple of videos that the YouTuber will still be making on his now-secondary account, but is going free-to-play after that.

Genshin Impact characters by a city
Genshin Impact
Genshin Impact has been reviewed well by critics.

So far, the streamer believes he can make his F2P account “godly” and catch up to his other account in no time despite refusing to put any money in.

Hopefully, the transition can keep others from getting addicted to the game and can shine some light on a very controversial system.