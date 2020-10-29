 How to catch Dragonite easily in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Pokemon

How to catch Dragonite easily in Pokemon Sword & Shield Crown Tundra

Published: 29/Oct/2020 22:56

by Brent Koepp
shiny dragonite pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

One of the most popular Pokemon of all time, Dragonite, can now be caught in Sword & Shield. The lovable orange dragon was added to the RPG in its second DLC, The Crown Tundra. Here is how you can catch the majestic beast fast. 

In a first for the franchise, Game Freak opted out of a third game for its eighth generation release, Sword & Shield, in favor of an Expansion Pass. And on October 22, the Nintendo Switch title got its second DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The massive update brought a host of past gen favorites to Galar, including the beloved ‘mon Dragonite. The majestic beast has an incredibly low spawn rate, however a new method will have you catching it in literally no time at all.

dragonite pokedex entry
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Dragonite can now be caught in Sword & Shield.

How to catch Dragonite quickly in Pokemon Crown Tundra

Introduced in 1996, Dragonite has been one of the most beloved Pokemon for decades. According to its Pokedex entry, the creature is “kindhearted, and if it spots a drowning person or Pokémon, Dragonite simply must help them.”

While not a Legendary, the character is a fan favorite. Unfortunately for Sword & Shield owners, it also has one of the lowest spawn rates in the Crown Tundra DLC, with its lower evolutions having a 5% chance of showing up.

Thankfully, a method has been discovered that forces the monster to spawn. We will cover the steps below on how to find the Dragon-type, and it’ll have you adding it to your team in the quickest way possible.

ballimere lake map pokemon sword shield
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Dragonite can easily be found at Ballimere Lake near the Dyna Tree.

Steps to quickly catching Dragonite

  • Step 1: Hit the Home button on your Switch, and go to System Settings. Next, scroll down to the very bottom and click System. Go to Date and Time and set Synchronize Clock via Internet to OFF. Lastly, set your date to September 3, 2020.
  • Step 2: Fast travel to the Dyna Tree location. If step 1 was performed correctly, it should be thunderstorm weather. After spawning in front of the tree, immediately take a right, then a second right looping backwards. Cut across the grass and take the ramp down to the lower level.
  • Step 3: Due to the thunder, Dragonite will spawn in this location. You will see the lovable orange dragon walking around the overworld. Save your game first, then run into it and engage in a battle.
  • Step 4: We recommend using a Pokemon with False Swipe, or a sleep move. Using an Ultra Ball or higher will increase your odds. Should you accidentally knock it out or run out of items, reload your save and the monster will be in the exact same spot.
thunderstorm in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Dragonite walks around the overworld only during thunderstorms.

Dragonite in Pokemon Max Raid dens

Another method to securing Dragonite is through Max Raid dens. According to popular Pokemon outlet Serebii, there are five raid dens that the monster shows up in.

Based on tests we ran though, the weather method at Ballimere Lake is infinitely faster. However, those that want to catch the character this way can do so at the locations below.

  • Giant’s Bed
  • Path to the Peak
  • Frigid Sea
  • Three-Point Pass
  • Ballimere Lake
dragonite max raid battle
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Dragon can also be found in Raid dens.

There are two other methods to get the orange Dragon, and that is either capturing its lower evolution Dratini in Dynamax Adventures, or finding it at Ballimere Lake at a 5% spawn rate. However the thunderstorm method is almost instant.

The Crown Tundra has given Sword & Shield players hours of new gameplay with the host of Legendaries and new monsters they can catch. Thankfully, Dragonite is fairly easy to secure.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm