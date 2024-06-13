Monster Hunter Now Elder Dragon Interceptions: Everything we know

Monster Hunter Now Elder Dragon Interceptions enable players to team up to take down deadly creatures like Kushala Daora, so here’s everything you need to know about them.

The Monster Hunter Season 2 update has finally added Elder Dragons to the game, giving Hunters the chance to encounter these colossal creatures. However, unlike regular monsters that can be encountered in the field, Elder Dragons can only be found by taking part in Elder Dragon Interceptions.

This new feature enables players to take down or repel monsters like Kushala Daora, the game’s first Elder Dragon. So, if you’re looking to craft Kushala Daora weapons and armor, then here’s everything you need to know about Elder Dragon Interceptions in Monster Hunter Now.

What are Elder Dragon Interceptions?

Just like Hunt-a-thons points, Elder Dragon Interceptions only appear at Gathering Points in the field and at set times. However, unlike regular hunts, even if you are unable to slay an Elder Dragon, you can still repel them if you inflict enough damage.

However, the rewards for repelling an Elder Dragon are much lower than when successfully beating your opponent. This means you’ll want to try and inflict as much damage during the time limit as possible.

How to join an Elder Dragon Interception

Niantic/Capcom Elder Dragon Interceptions are easy to join.

To take part in Elder Dragon Interceptions, you’ll need to be HR 11 or above and follow the instructions outlined below:

Get within range of an Elder Dragon Interception Point and tap on the Point to go to the participation screen.

and tap on the Point to go to the participation screen. Tap “ Join ” on the participation screen.

” on the participation screen. Select the “Ready” option to begin the hunt.

After joining an Elder Dragon Interception or Hunt-a-thon, you must wait 180 minutes before you can join another Interception/Hunt-a-thon. It’s important to note, that the waiting time is shared between Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons and is the same regardless of whether you slayed or repelled the Elder Dragon.

However, you can purchase an Ultra Hunting Ticket for 150 Gems in the Shop, which will bypass this waiting time. These tickets will only be used up once you successfully slay or repel the Elder Dragon.

Elder Dragon equipment

With the introduction of Elder Dragons to Monster Hunter Now, players can now forge weapons and armor from their materials. The weapons crafted from these beasts come with a new skill – Hunter’s Unity.

With Hunter’s Unity, the more players that activate the same skill, the greater the damage inflicted on the monster. As you can imagine, this is particularly powerful when you’re hunting with a full party.

Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now Season 2 hub for all the latest content that’s available in the new update.