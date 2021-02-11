Pokemon Go is bringing players the Kanto Tour, with some of the most popular and well-known Legendaries available in Raid battles.

The beloved Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary and, as such, it’s taking players all the way back to the beginning in Pokemon Go.

It’s worth checking out whether you should choose Red or Green for the Kanto Tour with our guide, but ultimately once you’ve made the decision, most player should be setting their sights to the sought-after Legendary Pokemon.

If you played any of the original Kanto games, or have revisited them over the years since release, you’ll know that in Yellow, Red, Blue and Green, there was one main Legendary Pokemon that stood above the rest: Mewtwo.

Mewtwo weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mewtwo has long been one of the most popular Pokemon, as one of the original Legendaries with a terrific backstory and incredible power behind him.

That said, while he’s a strong and intimidating foe, Mewtwo does have its weaknesses. As a pure Psychic ‘mon, you won’t want to tackle it with another Psychic-type Pokemon, but Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types are optimal.

To capitalize on Mewtwo’s weaknesses here are a few ‘mon you should consider going up against him with during the Kanto Tour event.

Best counters for Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Gengar: Gengar is one of the Pokemon that can do the most damage to Mewtwo, albeit he is weak against Psychic moves, which could prove a problem. To make the most of Gengar here, it will need to know Lick or Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball to maximize its efficiency — though don’t expect it to last too long.

Some of those options might be quite hard to obtain, so here are a few more entry-level options if your Pokemon Go career hasn’t quite netted you some of the above Legendaries yet:

Absol: Hoenn dark-type Absol isn’t exactly common in Pokemon Go, but you should have run into a few in your time. With Snarl and Dark Pulse , Absol should be able to inflict some damage on Mewtwo.

If you’ve got a good selection of the above Pokemon and the moves specified, you should be able to comfortably take on Mewtwo – providing you have a few buddies alongside you. As well as these listed, if you already have a Mewtwo with Shadow Ball, they’re going to be particularly effective here.

If you don’t have the exact Pokemon and movesets specified above, you’ll likely have several that can take on the Legendary Mewtwo. Remember: Dark, Ghost and Bug-types are your best friends in this one.