Pokemon

How to beat Mewtwo in Pokemon Go Kanto Tour: Best counters & weaknesses

Published: 11/Feb/2021 17:31

by Jacob Hale
Pokemon Go Kanto Tour mewtwo raid counters
Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is bringing players the Kanto Tour, with some of the most popular and well-known Legendaries available in Raid battles.

The beloved Pokemon franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary and, as such, it’s taking players all the way back to the beginning in Pokemon Go.

It’s worth checking out whether you should choose Red or Green for the Kanto Tour with our guide, but ultimately once you’ve made the decision, most player should be setting their sights to the sought-after Legendary Pokemon.

If you played any of the original Kanto games, or have revisited them over the years since release, you’ll know that in Yellow, Red, Blue and Green, there was one main Legendary Pokemon that stood above the rest: Mewtwo.

Mewtwo weaknesses in Pokemon Go

Mewtwo psychic move in pokemon movie
Pokemon Company
Mewtwo will always be a daunting opponent.

Mewtwo has long been one of the most popular Pokemon, as one of the original Legendaries with a terrific backstory and incredible power behind him.

That said, while he’s a strong and intimidating foe, Mewtwo does have its weaknesses. As a pure Psychic ‘mon, you won’t want to tackle it with another Psychic-type Pokemon, but Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types are optimal.

To capitalize on Mewtwo’s weaknesses here are a few ‘mon you should consider going up against him with during the Kanto Tour event.

Best counters for Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

  • Gengar: Gengar is one of the Pokemon that can do the most damage to Mewtwo, albeit he is weak against Psychic moves, which could prove a problem. To make the most of Gengar here, it will need to know Lick or Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball to maximize its efficiency — though don’t expect it to last too long.
  • Darkrai: A good Darkrai is effective against most Pokemon, but they’ll come in super handy when taking on Mewtwo. With Snarl and Shadow Ball, Darkrai is a supremely effective counter, and should help seriously whittle down the Mewtwo’s HP.
  • Chandelure: Chandelure can pack a serious punch when it’s got a high CP and the right moves, and could be very helpful against Mewtwo. Hex and Shadow Ball are the moves you’ll want to take on Mewtwo with.
  • Yveltal: Kalos Legendary Yveltal is another great counter to Mewtwo. If you teach it Snarl and Dark Pulse, the Dark/Flying hybrid type can do some serious damage.
Ash's Gengar Pokemon
Pokemon Company
Gengar is strong against Mewtwo, but is susceptible to his Psychic moves.

Some of those options might be quite hard to obtain, so here are a few more entry-level options if your Pokemon Go career hasn’t quite netted you some of the above Legendaries yet:

  • Absol: Hoenn dark-type Absol isn’t exactly common in Pokemon Go, but you should have run into a few in your time. With Snarl and Dark Pulse, Absol should be able to inflict some damage on Mewtwo.
  • Banette: Again, Bannette isn’t super common but they’re not difficult to come by, and if you teach it Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball, it should be well-equipped to take on Mewtwo.
  • Houndoom: Houndoom is always a reliable Pokemon to hold on to, and this proves why. While perhaps not the best counter of the ones listed here, Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play shouldn’t be too hard to acquire.
  • Weavile: The likelihood is you’ve caught a few Sneasel in Pokemon Go, and a Weavile could take on Mewtwo with the right moves. With Snarl and Foul Play, you could be on to a winner.

If you’ve got a good selection of the above Pokemon and the moves specified, you should be able to comfortably take on Mewtwo – providing you have a few buddies alongside you. As well as these listed, if you already have a Mewtwo with Shadow Ball, they’re going to be particularly effective here.

If you don’t have the exact Pokemon and movesets specified above, you’ll likely have several that can take on the Legendary Mewtwo. Remember: Dark, Ghost and Bug-types are your best friends in this one.

Gaming

Gotham Knights: Release date, trailers, gameplay

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:23 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 16:24

by Lauren Bergin
Gotham-Knights-Nightwing-DC-Character
WB Games Montréal

batman Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is a DC comic book fan’s paradise. The Warner Brothers title drops later this year, so here’s everything we know about the highly anticipated RPG.

Table of contents

It’s safe to say that 2021 could do with some heroes, but Gotham Knights isn’t quite the DC saga that fans might be anticipating. With Gotham City having been overrun with corruption, you’ll need to become the iconic city’s newest hero.

Excited to try your hand at being the new Batman? Here’s everything you need to know about the new release all in one place.

Gotham-Knights-Batgirl-Robin-Nightwing-Red-Hood-Batman-DC-Comics
WB Games Montréal
You’ll be playing as one of these four iconic faces in your quest to cleanse Gotham.

Gotham Knights release date

While there’s no date set for Warner Brothers’ alternative take on a Batman saga, it was announced at the 2020 DC Fandome that 2021 will be the release year for the title. Further details haven’t been announced yet.

Considering the delays that have been affecting a whole host of games, we can likely expect it to drop towards the latter half of the year, but it gives fans something to look forward to.

Gotham Knights trailers

The first glimpse that we’ve got of the Batman inspired game comes in the form of the World Premier Trailer, which was dropped at the aforementioned 2020 DC Fandome.

World Premier Trailer

The trailer opens in the style of a news broadcast, which informs us of a large explosion that has rocked Gotham City. Further details reveal that Bruce Wayne, the billionaire philanthropist best known as Batman, has been killed in the incident.

We see each of our four new heroes receive a digital message entitled ‘Code Black’ from the recently deceased hero, calling them to follow in his footsteps and keep Gotham safe.

The Knighthood trailer, released a month later, also encourages fans share any creative ventures leading up to the event using the #Knighthood.

Knighthood Trailer

What is it about?

Gotham Knights is set in a neo-dystopian future where Batman is dead and Gotham city is awash in crime. Hand picked by Batman to be his successors, Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin take to the streets in an attempt to keep the city they hold dear safe.

While they’ll meet some familiar faces along the way, including Mr. Freeze, something lurks beneath the city in chained up coffins just waiting to be unleashed. What this is? It looks to be the Court of Owls, and they’re not happy.

Gotham Knights gameplay

Warner Brothers have produced an extensive walkthrough showcasing the gameplay we can expect from Gotham Knights.

Gameplay walkthrough

While this snipped only showcases Batgirl, we get a clear look at what she can do, how the fights play out, as well as information on the vehicles that you’ll be using too. Importantly, you’ll be able to play as all of the Knights, who in turn have their own unique characteristics.

  • Red Hood: Combat & weapons specialist.
  • Robin: Stealth specialist.
  • Batgirl: Hacking specialist.
  • Nightwing: Acrobatics specialist.

You’ll have to be able to adapt to play all of these styles in order to progress through Gotham City. With each character having a specific storyline, it’s assumed that you’ll have to undertake them all in order to fully complete the game.

Gotham Knights platforms

Batgirl standing by a clocktower in Gotham Knights
WB Games Montréal
Batgirl’s encounter with Mr. Freeze is the epic battle we’ve all been waiting for.

Gotham Knights will be released on Microsoft Windows PCs, Xbox One & Series X|S and Playstation 4 & 5.

Details regarding cross platform and cross generational play have not yet been confirmed, but we’ll keep you updated with any relevant news.

So that’s it for Gotham Knights! Ensure that you keep checking back with Dexerto so that you don’t miss out on any of new game information.